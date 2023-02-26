Holt Ave. Community group has successful CPR training day, next up: April 1 food drive

MANCHESTER, NH – Safety was the focus on Feb. 25 as the Holt Ave Comunity held its first free CPR, First Aid, and AED class.

Eight students attended the class at St. Piux X church, eager to learn a new life-saving skill despite the cold temps and persistent flurries.

This was the first free course to be offered by Basic Life Instructor Dan Mowry, who is central to the Holt Ave Community neighborhood watch. He became certified to hold the free training event and says he would be happy to do free trainings for other neighborhood or community groups. He can be reached at holtavecommunitycpr@gmail.com

Mowry said Munchie Mart “did a fabulous job” with the event catering, and the celebration cake from Hannaford was the literal icing on the cake for the day-long training.

Holt Ave. Community will hold its Second Annual Neighborhood Food Drive on April 1, and a neighborhood clean-up is planned for May, date to be announced.

“That’s how we keep our neighborhood clean and safe,” said Mowry.