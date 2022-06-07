Hollis man accused of seriously injuring man near Chestnut Street

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested a man in connection with a reported assault last Tuesday.

The man, 44-year-old Eric Labarge of Hollis, was identified as a suspect in an assault of a 48-year-old man near the corner of Chestnut Street and Manchester Street. The 48-year-old man suffered multiple injuries to various parts of his body after being repeatedly kicked as well as lifted and thrown head first into the pavement.

The victim told police he had gone to a parking lot off Chestnut Street to meet a man he knew, which is when the assault occurred.

A warrant was issued for Labarge’s arrest and he turned himself in to Manchester Police on Monday. Labarge was released on $5,000 cash bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court North on July 8.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.