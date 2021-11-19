Holiday parade on for Dec. 4 following Santa Claus Shuffle road race

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual holiday parade is set for December 4, 2021.

“The Holiday Parade is a great way to kick off the month of December,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “The parade didn’t happen during the pandemic, so we’re looking forward to bringing one of Manchester’s beloved holiday traditions back downtown.”

John Clayton and Peter White will emcee the parade from Veteran’s Park in downtown Manchester. Currently, Memorial, West and Central High School marching bands will be participating and The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 44 will be on hand to collect letters to Santa. Other participants include the Palace Theatres, the Manchester Fire Department, the Manchester Police Department, UNH Manchester, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Manchester Transit Authority, Santa Claus and more!

“We look forward to participating in this parade every year,” said Tim Roberts, President, National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 44. “We’ll have letter carriers walking the route collecting letters to Santa. We hope many people come downtown on December 4th to participate in the fun!”

Organizations interested in participating in the 2021 Holiday Parade can sign up at: https://bit.ly/2021MHTHolidayP arade

The Holiday Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. The parade will begin immediately following the Santa Claus Shuffle, presented by Millennium Running and sponsored by Bedford Ambulation Surgical Center (BASC).

“Our team at Millennium Running is excited to continue the tradition of having thousands of santas running and walking on Elm Street in the BASC Santa Claus Shuffle,” said John Mortimer, Owner and Founder, Millennium Running. “Kicking off the City’s Holiday Parade with the Santa Claus Shuffle that benefits the Safe Sports Network is a great way to kick off the holiday season.”

For more information on the BASC Santa Claus Shuffle or to register, visit: http://www.millenniumrunning.c om/santa