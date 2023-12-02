Holiday Parade Day 2023: Where to park, what to bring, when to arrive

MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s Annual Holiday Parade is set for Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. and there will be much to see and do.

The BASC Santa Shuffle Road Race features a bevy of runners in Santa Suits. This event precedes the parade and will close the following downtown roads from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Elm Street from Granite to Merrimack Street

Pleasant Street, from Franklin to Elm streets

RACE DAY SCHEDULE:

2:30 p.m.: Stonyfield Organic Lil’ Elf Runs (100 yards)

3 p.m.: BASC Santa Shuffle Race (3 miles)

4 p.m.: Manchester City Christmas Parade

There will be no parking on Elm Street. For the parade itself, Manchester Police will close the following roads:

Elm Street from Webster to Clarke streets

W. Clarke Street from Elm to Waldo streets

Webster Street, from Chestnut to Elm streets

And from 2:30 to 6 p.m. these roads will be closed:

Both sides of Bridge Street Bridge

Westbound Amoskeag Bridge

Elm Street from Granite to Webster

Make a day of it

Attendees should plan to park on side streets or in city parking garages. Come early and do some shopping; stay after to enjoy any one of the many restaurants and pubs in the downtown.

The weather looks pretty good – a high of about 50 degrees midday, but by the time the parade steps off from Brady Sullivan Tower property at the north end of Elm Street, the mercury will begin to drop, so gloves and hats on! An umbrella might not be a bad idea, either, as weatherman Rick Gordon says light showers are possible.

Share the Love: Bring a gift for Tower of Toys

If you would like to spread the holiday cheer bring a new unwrapped gift and drop it off at 814 Elm Street inside the Beacon Building, HQ for the annual Tower of Toys toy drive.

There are four marching divisions this year:

GREEN DIVISION

Union Leader Santa Fund Salvation Army Marchers holding Banner

Manchester Fire Department Boot Drive MFD Fire Truck and Walkers collecting money in a boot

Manchester Police Department Cars

Manchester Crimeline Float (sets up in the “U” in front of tower)

Mayor Joyce Craig

Mayor-Elect Jay Ruais

Aldermen and Aldermen At-Large

School Board

Mounted Unit Horses/Trailer/walkers

Manchester Transit Authority Trolley or 45-ft motor coach

Department of Public Works Dump Trucks

Central High School Marching Band Performers/storage trailer, truck

PURPLE DIVISION

Miss Manchester and Greater Plaistow Scholarship Programs

TITLE Boxing Club Manchester

Rhythmic Revolutions Baton Twirling Team

The New England Order of the Krampus Purple

New England Junior Roller Derby

Manchester Bears Senior Football Club

Manchester Bears Junior Football Club

Bangor Savings Bank

Mosaic Art Collective

603 Super Mini Cup Racing Series

Diz’s Cafe

New Hampshire Junior Roller Derby

Motley Mutts Rescue

Gotham Knights Cosplay

Wickedly Grazed LLC

Tommy’s Pizzeria

Girl Scouts Of the Green and White Mountains Troop #58710

Memorial High School Marching Band

BLUE DIVISION

Manchester Radio Group/ WZID / The Mill

Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program

Bellami Fitness

New Hampshire Roller Derby

Wagging wheels Mobile dog grooming

YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown Gymnastics Team

Bluebird Self Storage

UNH Manchester

Star Speedway local track racing Epping New Hampshire

Realty ONE Group Nest

Manchester East Cobras Youth Football and Spirit Association

Powerknights Robotics 501

Girl Scout Troop 60290

Hair by Sash

Emmanuel Church of Hooksett

Kenyon Lawn & Property Maintenance LLC

Manchester High School West Blue Knights Marching Band

RED DIVISION

Greater Manchester Chamber

Eagle & Son – Spirit of Litchfield

New Hampshire Party Bus

NH Fisher Cats

Safe Wheels LLC

Manchester Girl Scouts

Pack 110 and troop 110

National Charity League/Families in Transition

Gospal Baptist Church

Manchester Parks, Recreation & Cemetery – Rudolph Float

National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 44

MFD Vintage Truck with Santa