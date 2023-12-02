Holiday Parade Day 2023: Where to park, what to bring, when to arrive

MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s Annual Holiday Parade is set for Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. and there will be much to see and do.
The BASC Santa Shuffle Road Race features a bevy of runners in Santa Suits. This event precedes the parade and will close the following downtown roads from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Elm Street from Granite to Merrimack Street
- Pleasant Street, from Franklin to Elm streets
RACE DAY SCHEDULE:
2:30 p.m.: Stonyfield Organic Lil’ Elf Runs (100 yards)
3 p.m.: BASC Santa Shuffle Race (3 miles)
4 p.m.: Manchester City Christmas Parade
There will be no parking on Elm Street. For the parade itself, Manchester Police will close the following roads:
- Elm Street from Webster to Clarke streets
- W. Clarke Street from Elm to Waldo streets
- Webster Street, from Chestnut to Elm streets
And from 2:30 to 6 p.m. these roads will be closed:
- Both sides of Bridge Street Bridge
- Westbound Amoskeag Bridge
- Elm Street from Granite to Webster
Make a day of it
Attendees should plan to park on side streets or in city parking garages. Come early and do some shopping; stay after to enjoy any one of the many restaurants and pubs in the downtown.
The weather looks pretty good – a high of about 50 degrees midday, but by the time the parade steps off from Brady Sullivan Tower property at the north end of Elm Street, the mercury will begin to drop, so gloves and hats on! An umbrella might not be a bad idea, either, as weatherman Rick Gordon says light showers are possible.
Share the Love: Bring a gift for Tower of Toys
If you would like to spread the holiday cheer bring a new unwrapped gift and drop it off at 814 Elm Street inside the Beacon Building, HQ for the annual Tower of Toys toy drive.
There are four marching divisions this year:
GREEN DIVISION
Union Leader Santa Fund Salvation Army Marchers holding Banner
Manchester Fire Department Boot Drive MFD Fire Truck and Walkers collecting money in a boot
Manchester Police Department Cars
Manchester Crimeline Float (sets up in the “U” in front of tower)
Mayor Joyce Craig
Mayor-Elect Jay Ruais
Aldermen and Aldermen At-Large
School Board
Mounted Unit Horses/Trailer/walkers
Manchester Transit Authority Trolley or 45-ft motor coach
Department of Public Works Dump Trucks
Central High School Marching Band Performers/storage trailer, truck
PURPLE DIVISION
Miss Manchester and Greater Plaistow Scholarship Programs
TITLE Boxing Club Manchester
Rhythmic Revolutions Baton Twirling Team
The New England Order of the Krampus Purple
New England Junior Roller Derby
Manchester Bears Senior Football Club
Manchester Bears Junior Football Club
Bangor Savings Bank
Mosaic Art Collective
603 Super Mini Cup Racing Series
Diz’s Cafe
New Hampshire Junior Roller Derby
Motley Mutts Rescue
Gotham Knights Cosplay
Wickedly Grazed LLC
Tommy’s Pizzeria
Girl Scouts Of the Green and White Mountains Troop #58710
Memorial High School Marching Band
BLUE DIVISION
Manchester Radio Group/ WZID / The Mill
Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program
Bellami Fitness
New Hampshire Roller Derby
Wagging wheels Mobile dog grooming
YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown Gymnastics Team
Bluebird Self Storage
UNH Manchester
Star Speedway local track racing Epping New Hampshire
Realty ONE Group Nest
Manchester East Cobras Youth Football and Spirit Association
Powerknights Robotics 501
Girl Scout Troop 60290
Hair by Sash
Emmanuel Church of Hooksett
Kenyon Lawn & Property Maintenance LLC
Manchester High School West Blue Knights Marching Band
RED DIVISION
Greater Manchester Chamber
Eagle & Son – Spirit of Litchfield
New Hampshire Party Bus
NH Fisher Cats
Safe Wheels LLC
Manchester Girl Scouts
Pack 110 and troop 110
National Charity League/Families in Transition
Gospal Baptist Church
Manchester Parks, Recreation & Cemetery – Rudolph Float
National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 44
MFD Vintage Truck with Santa