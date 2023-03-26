Holiday half-marathon and relay draws 400+ runners

MANCHESTER, NH – Serious runners wearing plenty of green were out in force in advance of Sunday’s St. Patrick’s parade as part 1 of the two-part annual Shamrock road races took over Elm Street on Saturday.
Part 1, the Citizens Bank Half Marathon and Relay, is a 13.1-mile loop around downtown. It was held despite the burst of winter weather that brought colder temperatures and a blast of light snowfall by early afternoon.
Full results can be found here.
Part 2 is for those who are looking for a bit of a challenge, but mostly a fun time. Sunday’s two-mile Shuffle will start and finish at Veteran’s Park in downtown Manchester and is followed immediately by the 26th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade and whatever hijinks follow.