Holiday half-marathon and relay draws 400+ runners

MANCHESTER, NH – Serious runners wearing plenty of green were out in force in advance of Sunday’s St. Patrick’s parade as part 1 of the two-part annual Shamrock road races took over Elm Street on Saturday.

Part 1, the Citizens Bank Half Marathon and Relay, is a 13.1-mile loop around downtown. It was held despite the burst of winter weather that brought colder temperatures and a blast of light snowfall by early afternoon.

Full results can be found here.

Part 2 is for those who are looking for a bit of a challenge, but mostly a fun time. Sunday’s two-mile Shuffle will start and finish at Veteran’s Park in downtown Manchester and is followed immediately by the 26th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade and whatever hijinks follow.

Photos by Jeffrey Hastings