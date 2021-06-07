History comes alive in Laconia as The Lakeport Opera House reopens after 60 years

LACONIA, NH – Gone are the plywood-covered windows, dusty hallways and lonely forgotten rooms as the curtain opens for the first performance in over 60 years at the historic Lakeport Opera House. Located on Union Avenue in Lakeport Square, the completely restored and renovated 1882 landmark will open on June 12 bringing live entertainment and a unique cultural experience to Laconia.

“This is a boyhood dream come to life,” said Opera House owner and developer Scott Everett, who grew up in Gilford. “Reviving and reopening this building brings me great joy. I am grateful to all the people that helped us bring back a 19th-century cultural center that blends high-end style with historic charm and I am confident that memorable experiences will be made here.”

The Opera House will be home to live musical performances, theatre productions, comedians, magicians as well as being host to community-focused events, weddings, and private and corporate gatherings.

Seating capacity allows for 220 but the current floor plan is set for under 200 floor, mezzanine, and VIP seats to allow for comfort and space. Seats have cocktail table access or drink rails for refreshments while being spaced apart for optimum comfort. A separate lounge area features a full bar and lakeside views through large windows.

“When you come to the Opera House, you’re getting an experience not just a show,” said Opera House venue director who happens to be Everett’s brother, Tim James Everett. “The concept and layout was created with comfort, style and mobility in mind while ensuring that there is no bad seat in the house.”

More than $1 million was invested into renovating the 30,000-square foot building over the last three years. Modern design elements were incorporated with original fixtures creating a unique atmosphere. Several features from the 1882 building remain including reconditioned wood floors, replicated tin ceilings and the original stage and curtains. An old map of Laconia and an original poster from the May 11, 1930 performance were found inside the walls during the renovation and will be on display. The Moore Design Group from Dallas, Texas incorporated high-end embellishments into the design bringing Scott Everett’s modern and futuristic vision to life with specialized lighting; metal, crystal and hand-carved accents; and one-of-a-kind artwork.

“Scott challenged us to take a 139-year-old building and make it stand out with today’s audience,” said Stephanie Moore Hager, founder of Moore Design Group. “We’re excited to see the doors open up to the public so the old and the new come together by adding contemporary elements with an ode to the past to create an unforgettable destination experience in Lakeport.”

Once a mainstay of Laconia’s Lakeport community, the Opera House will once again be center stage for all of New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.

The last show at the originally named Moore’s Opera House was in 1960. The Flutie Brothers Band, which includes former NFL star and Massachusetts-native Doug Flutie and his brother Darren, will be the first to perform in 61 years. A soft opening for the venue is scheduled for June 11 and the public opening is on June 12 at 8 p.m. Other scheduled performances include comedian Lenny Clarke on June 17; Jay Psaros and Chuck McDermott on June 18; David Nail on July 2 and 3; Houston Bernard Band on July 9; The Little Mermen on July 11; Dancing Dream: ABBA Tribute July 17; Steve Sweeney August 5; medium Maureen Hancock August 8.

For more information on events and to purchase tickets in advance, visit lakeportopera.com.