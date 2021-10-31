Historic Hooksett house purchased by local business owner

HOOKSETT, N.H. – In early October, the historic Stone House on Hooksett Road was saved after it and its surrounding land was purchased by Hooksett Fireworks owner Christina Katsikas.

The home, one of the last known examples of Tutor Revival Architecture in New Hampshire, built in the 1930s, had been set to be demolished, with a proposal to move the house proving impractical.

Closing on the purchase of the home will become official on Nov. 29, and then Katsikas expects the home will need a new roof as well as a thorough examination on other repairs that are needed and can be done without detracting from the historical character of the house.

Katsikas isn’t sure whether the house will be transformed into a venue for weddings or a winery or an AirBnB, or a meeting space, or something else entirely, including a private residence for herself. One thing is for certain however, during her decades of working in Hooksett, it’s become an indispensable part of the town’s landscape, even when it shifted into the town’s background.

“(The Stone House has) been in everybody’s life in town throughout their lives, and no matter who you are, everybody loves it,” she said. “But it’s been an island for so long; it’s in the middle of town, but nobody’s been able to visit.”

Katsikas purchased the home and the seven acres it is located on for approximately $500,000. Given the building’s importance to the town, she was amazed that its future was still in doubt after a storage company purchased the property last year and expected to raze it and modify other parts of the property.

“I was told that I was a hero, but I didn’t realize that until I bought it, people just came out of the woodwork,” she said. “I didn’t understand why if this was so important to everybody, nobody purchased it already.”

Hooksett Heritage Commission Chair Kathie Northrup was one of the individuals who praised Katsikas as a hero.

“We came close to losing this treasure last year. Thankfully the project that included demolition of the Stone House was withdrawn, giving Ms. Katsikas the opportunity to fulfill a long-time dream of hers,” said Northrup. “We wish her well and so appreciate her contribution to our town’s history. I’m glad more generations will be able to drive by like they have for 90+ years and wonder about the history of this building, its possibilities, or what it would be like to live there.”