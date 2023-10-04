Historic Association seeks public’s help in recovering 6 medals stolen from Millyard Museum

Above: Six medals like those pictured above were stolen from a display case at the Millyard Museum.

MANCHESTER, NH – Intruders on Friday stole six silver and bronze medals considered historically priceless from the Millyard Museum.

According to Manchester Historic Association Executive Director Jeff Barraclough, the theft, discovered Saturday, occurred sometime after 4 p.m. on Friday when two individuals gained access to the museum.

Although there is some surveillance footage that was retrieved by police showing two people inside the museum after hours, there was nothing conclusive to show the crime actually being committed. An external camera also captured to individuals outside, but so far they have not been positively identified.

Manchester Police public information officer Heather Hamel said on Wednesday the incident is under investigation.

“They smashed the glass in a display case in the lobby and took the medals,” Barraclough said.

The museum closes at 4 p.m. on Fridays. Barraclough suspects the crime was committed at about 7:30 p.m. He is hoping that by getting the word out to the public, someone might know something and help them recover the medals.

“These were medals that were never appraised but their historical value is priceless,” Barraclough said. The medals were awarded to the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company in recognition of the quality of cloth, gingham and ticking produced in the mills. The medals are dated between 1873 and 1883 and two of the medals were bestowed by the Agricultural Society of Sydney, Australia.

“We’re offering a $500 reward for the return of the medals, no questions asked,” Barraclough said. He has spent the past few days contacting local pawn shops and just wants the medals returned. “These are important parts of our state’s history.”

The missing medals include:

Medal awarded to Amoskeag Manufacturing Company by Agricultural Society of Sydney, Australia, 1877 (#1) Medal awarded to Amoskeag Manufacturing Company by Agricultural Society of Sydney, Australia, 1877 (#2) Medal awarded to Amoskeag Manufacturing Company by the NH Agricultural Society, 1873 Medal awarded to Amoskeag Manufacturing Company by the NH Agricultural Society, 1877 Medal awarded to Amoskeag Manufacturing Company by the NH Agricultural Society, 1883 Medal awarded to Manchester Print Works by the NH Agricultural Society, 1873, Silver

Medals #3-6 are approximately 2 inches in diameter. Medal #1&2 are larger, possibly 3 or 4 inches in diameter. Medal #6 is silver. Medals #1-5 are likely either silver or bronze.

If anyone from the public has information about the medals please contact the Historic Association at 603-622-7531 or via email: history@manchesterhistoric.org