Hiring bonuses offered to retain and recruit Catholic school teachers around New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH – Superintendent of Catholic Schools David Thibault this week announced the launch of a new hiring and retention incentive for full-time faculty. In a letter to all diocesan faculty, Thibault stated that he was humbled by the “dedication, resilience and zeal” they displayed over the last two years.

“The daily miracles happening in our schools are small and mighty. It is because of you that our New Hampshire Catholic schools are thriving,” Thibault wrote.

Known as START (Securing Teachers and Retaining Talent), the incentive is two-pronged. All existing full-time teachers in Diocesan Catholic schools that renew their contract for the 2022-2023 academic year will receive a $1,000 bonus upon returning to work in September 2022. Any new full-time teacher that signs a contract for the 2022-2023 academic year will receive a $1,000 hiring incentive in September 2022.

Thibault’s decision to implement START was a simple one. “This was born out of great admiration for the immense work our faculty commit to each and every day and at the same time, attract new individuals into a vocation with our New Hampshire Catholic Schools.” Thibault said.

⇒A list of open positions can be found here.

As enrollment has increased, so has the need for teachers. Alison Mueller, Director of Marketing, Enrollment, and Development for the Catholic Schools Office stated, “Our enrollment capacity continues to grow. Our phones ring every day with families looking to make the switch to Catholic education. With growth comes a need for more full-time teachers.”

Individuals with relevant or non-traditional experience outside the classroom is attractive to Thibault.

“Although most of our teachers have a background in education, we have many teachers that are on their second or third careers. Many were leaders in industry, business owners, scientists, or served our country in the Armed Forces. This leads to unmatched classroom dialogue and real-world applicability. We’re looking for individuals with a passion for education, and a desire to serve the Church in New Hampshire.”

More information on open positions within New Hampshire Catholic schools can be found at www.nhcatholicschool.com.