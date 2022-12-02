Hillsborough Superior Court North: Grand jury hands up 190 indictments for November

MANCHESTER, NH – A former Mississippi man was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in September’s stabbing death of a 75-year-old man on a popular walking trail near Nutts Pond.

Raymond L. Moore, 40, address unknown, was indicted on the felony charges by a Hillsborough County Superior Court, Northern District, grand jury.

He is accused of killing Daniel Whitmore on Sept. 2, 2022. The murder charges are alternative counts, one accuses him of recklessly causing Whitmore’s death and the other accuses him of knowingly causing his death by having the knife under his control.

He also was indicted on a charge of convicted felons for being in possession of the knife while having been convicted of burglary on Jan. 13, 2006 in Circuit Court of Leake County, Miss.

The grand jury handed up 190 indictments. Among those indicted were:

Amanda M. Fogg, 35, of P.O. Box 1364, West Townsend, Vt., negligent homicide. On Sept. 2, 2022, in Peterborough, Fogg is accused of causing the death of Lisa Johnson when she crashed her vehicle into oncoming traffic.

Tania Arevalo, 37, of 180 Spruce St., domestic violence. On Aug. 23, 2022, Arevalo is accused of threatening J.O., an intimate partner, when she flashed a handgun in her waist and said, “You’ll see what happens.”

Fabio Baez, 25, homeless, receiving stolen property and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Aug. 17, Baez is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2016 Honda CRV Sport.

Felicia Bennett, 33, of 389 Front St., attempted murder; two counts of second-degree assault; domestic violence, criminal threatening. On Aug. 22, 2022, Bennett is accused of causing bodily injury to B.P., 33, an intimate partner, when she ran at B.P., two knifes raised in her hand, yelling, “I’m going to kill you” and caused small cuts to the left side of B.P.’s face and neck. She also is accused of striking B.P. with a wooden coffee table topper, breaking B.P.’s right hand.

Richard Berlinguette, 68, of 1 Parker Ave., aggravated felonious sexual assault involving a 6-year-old. On Nov. 1, 2021, he is accused of touching the child’s genitalia.

Taylor L. Carr, 26, of 238 N. Main St., receiving stolen property. On Aug. 7, 2022, Carr is accused of possessing stolen laptops, credit cards, a cellphone, camera and an electronic gaming device valued at more than $1,500.

Rolando Casiano Velez, 32, 25 Beech Hill Ave., two counts of second-degree assault; kidnapping; domestic violence, criminal threatening; witness tampering. On Sept. 5, 2022, Velez is accused of grabbing L.C.V., a former intimate partner, by the back of her head and slamming her into the pavement causing her to sustain a head injury. He is also accused of grabbing her by the throat or neck, causing her to experience impeded breathing. The criminal threatening indictment accuses him of pointing a handgun at her face and saying, “I’m gonna kill you.” The witness tampering charge accuses him of telling L.C.V. that if she called police and he was arrested, he would send someone after her.

Daniel Cordova, 29, of 358 Auburn St., Apt. 2, second-degree assault and aggravated felonious sexual assault without penetration. Between May 27 and 30, 2022, Cordova is accused of biting a 10-year-old on the cheek, causing a mark, and touching the child’s genitals.

Rudy Cruz, 33, of 400 South Beech St., possession of crack cocaine, in excess of five grams, with intent to sell, and possession of cocaine, in excess of five ounces, with intent to sell. Both charges are special felonies that carry a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison on conviction. Cruz also was indicted on charges accusing him of possessing fentanyl and amphetamine; and six counts of felonious use of a firearm. The charges stem from Nov. 30, 2021, when Cruz is accused of having the drugs while armed with six firearms: a black Chiappa Firearms 12-gauge Honcho shotgun; a black Glock .21 pistol; a Taurus Tracker revolver; a black Taurus revolver; a black FX-9 Freedom Ordinance Firearms, and a black Diamondback Firearms 5.56 NATO.

Sean Dashnaw, 32, of 157 Rumford St., Concord, receiving stolen property. On July 28, 2022, he is accused of possessing a 2011 Harley Davidson belonging to T.G.

Jacob Doyle, 26, of 9 Bridge St., Hillsborough, criminal threatening two counts. On Sept. 7, 2022 in Manchester, Doyle is accused of threatening M.M. and H.D. when he displayed a pepperball air pistol out his vehicle’s window and shouted, “pop off bro, run your mouth, say something.”

Michael Feole, 40, of 281 Jewett St., #3, second-degree assault, possession of cocaine and possession of 40 Adderall pills. On June 22, 2022, Feole is accused of striking A.W. in the head with a motorcycle helmet. According to the indictments, the drugs were found in Feole’s motorcycle helmet.

Mathew Fischer, 49, of 80 English Village Road, being a habitual offender and reckless conduct, domestic violence-related. On July 9, 2022, while a habitual offender, Fischer was arguing with J.T., an intimate partner, when he rapidly accelerated his truck while J.T was trying to get into it resulting in J.T. falling to the ground, according to the indictments.

Ryan Forkey, 24, 30 Everett St., #2, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Aug. 16, 2022, Forkey is accused of firing a gun in the direction of 20 Everett St.

Drew Fortier, 26, of 76 Hoyt St., first and second-degree assault. On Aug. 18, 2022, Fortier is accused of fracturing L.F.’s skull when he hit her in the head with a baseball bat. He is also accused of striking M.F. in the forearms with the bat.

Lynn M. Geddes-Morin, 48, of 276 Second NH Turnpike, Hillsborough, two counts of arson, and one count of reckless conduct. On Aug. 18, 2022 in Hillsborough, Geddes-Morin is accused of starting a fire at her building which she knew was an occupied structure. According to police, she assaulted a male tenant in the same building and, in the middle of the night, lit a pile of newspapers on fire at the man’s door. A noise outside his door woke up the man who allegedly saw Geddes-Moring setting the fire. She is also accused of starting the fire that damaged S.E.’s doormat.

Jeffrey Hardwick, 55, of 199 Manchester St., armed career criminal. On May 12, 2022, Hardwick is accused of possessing a 9 mm Ruger firearm after being convicted of three or more felony drug offenses.

Raven Mae Kienia, 26, of 316 Amherst St, burglary. On July 23, 2022, Kienia is accused of entering the residence of L.W. at 329 Amherst St. and spraying mace in L.W.’s face, hitting her in the chest and scratching her face.

Cody King-Kimball, 18, of 39 Eastman Way, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Aug. 1, 2022, King-Kimball is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman who told him, “No, I don’t want to do this,” and “No, stop.”

Craig Kinney, 36, of 244 Old Cohas Ave., felonious sexual assault. Between Aug. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2021, Kinney is accused of rubbing his penis on the buttocks of a two-year-old.

Daniel E. Laguerre, 35, of 130 Hunt Road, Peterborough, possession of fentanyl; domestic violence, criminal threatening; two counts of second-degree assault, and one charge of criminal restraint. On Aug. 7, 2022 in Peterborough, Laguerre is accused of holding a knife close to the throat of A.B., an intimate partner, and putting pressure to her throat or neck causing impeded breathing. On Aug. 24, 2022, he is accused of putting his hands around her throat and applying pressure and causing impeded breathing. On that day, he also is accused of pinning A.B. to the ground, sitting on top of her and exposing her to the risk of bodily injury.

Katon Lang, 37, of 404 Lake Ave., attempted murder; two counts of first-degree assault; and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On June 15, 2022, Lang is accused of stabbing J.S., 48, in the abdomen with an object, not identified in the indictment.

Michael Lewis, 49, of 905 Riverview Drive, Marietta, Ga., wrongful voting. On Nov. 3, 2020, Lewis is accused on voting in a Manchester election in which he was not qualified to vote.

Genice Littlefield, 34 of 328 Cedar St., receiving stolen property. On Aug. 17, 2022, Littlefield is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2017 Nissan Altima.

Michael Lovejoy, 46, of 26 Ellen Brook Road, Hillsborough, seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and 15 counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Lovejoy is accused of a pattern of sexual assault, from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 27, 2022, in Deering involving a girl who was 14 years old when the assaults began. According to the indictments, Lovejoy was convicted in 1998 in Hingham, Mass. District Court of assault by dangerous weapon. The felon in possession of a dangerous weapon counts accuse him of having 15 guns in his possession on Jan. 4, 2022 in Hillsborough including a .44 caliber Ruger Carbine rifle; a Winchester model 1200 12-gauge shotgun; a pump shotgun; a Mossberg International 715T rifle; a Smith & Wesson M&P AR-15; an American Tactical .22 caliber rifle; a Ruger American .30-06 caliber rifle; a Glock model 23, .40 caliber pistol; a Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol; a Smith & Wesson M&P .380 pistol; a Beretta M9 9mm pistol; a Sig Sauer model P365 9 mm pistol; a Taurus .44 magnum caliber revolver; a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver, and a Ruger model Security Six .357 revolver.

Tyson Morgan, 35, of 364 Concord St., reckless conduct and falsifying physical evidence. On July 24, 2022, Morgan is accused of firing a gun on Walnut Street, near Blodgett and Brook streets. He then allegedly tossed the gun into a bush.

Alex Murphy, 27, of 266 Clinton Road, Antrim, aggravated driving under the influence, accident occurring with bodily injury, and reckless conduct. On July 21, 2022, in Antrim, Murphy is accused of driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor and causing a collision resulting in serious bodily injury to himself. The reckless conduct charge accuses him of driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit, placing the public and others in danger of serious bodily injury.

Charles N. Amiot, 50, of 54 Newbury Road, two counts each of armed career criminal and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and one count of receiving stolen property. On June 3, 2022, Amiot is accused of possessing a shotgun and a rifle after being convicted of three felonies. The receiving stolen property charge accuses him of being in possession of stolen tools and accessories valued at more than $1,500.

Caitlyn O’Malley, 27, of 122 Market St., Apt. 1B, two counts of second-degree assault. On March 1, 2022, she is accused of slapping A.O., a three-year-old, causing him to fall and strike his head on a chair, bruising his forehead. On April 19, 2022, she is accused of tossing E.C., a 5-year-old girl, into a table, causing a cut on her face.

Katelyn Riley, 24, of 612 Montgomery St., Bedford, conduct after an accident. On April 5, 2022 in Manchester, Riley is accused of being in an accident on West Bridge Street resulting in personal injury to S.G., age 12, and then leaving the scene.

Kory Santos, 30, of 27 Celeste St., criminal threatening and falsifying physical evidence. On Sept. 7, 2022, Santos is accused of threatening G.S. with a gun and telling him he “would put one in his head.” He then is accused of removing the gun from the scene of an investigation at 114 Walnut St.

Sethe Shea, 24, of 130 Manning St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Aug. 29, 2022, Shea is accused of firing a 9 mm handgun in the area of 121 Country Club Drive.

Gary Patrick Smith, 58, of 227 Sullivan St., first-degree assault and reckless conduct. On Sept. 2, 2022, Smith is accused of firing a gun at J.S.

Yoesmith Sosa Perez, 22, of 5 Roycraft Road, attempted murder. On Aug. 10, 2021, he is accused of shooting “R.S.” three times. Sosa Perez already was indicted on an attempted murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault.

Devonta Soto, 29, of 1 Rice Ave., Nasua, credit card fraud. On April 28, 2020 in Manchester, Soto is accused of using a credit card belonging to F.S. to obtain more than $1,500 in cash from ATMs.

Deandra Thompson, 31, of 440 North Ave., Haverhill, Mass., two counts of attempted arson. On Aug. 21, 2022 in Manchester, Thompson is accused of pouring gasoline and lighter fluid on D.W.’S 2018 Audi and attempting to light it on fire.

Jerome Thompson, 37, of 130 Morse Road, 10 counts of possessing child sex abuse images. He is accused of possessing the images between Jan. 7, 2022 and Jan. 20, 2022. The images depicted children as young as 12 months with nude adults performing sex acts on them or engaging in sexual acts with them.

Kevin Robert Todd, 26, of 673 Wakefield Road, Union, reckless conduct and falsifying physical evidence. On July 18, 2022 in Sharon, Todd is accused of operating a motor vehicle on Route 124 (Nashua Road) and Route 123 at 30 mph over the posted speed limit, running a stop sign, forcing other vehicles off the road and then crashing his vehicle. He also is accused of tossing beer bottles from his vehicle into the woods after the collision.

Mark Turgeon, 60, of 1141 Black Brook Road, Dunbarton, aggravated felonious sexual assault. Between Oct. 18, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2019, Turgeon is accused of intentionally touching the genitalia of a three or four-year-old.

Jesse Vajgrt, 29, of 13 W. Mill St., #3, Hillsborough, false personation and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Oct. 3, 2022 in Weare, Vajgrt is accused of activating flashing lights affixed to his vehicle signaling J.S. to pull over and then identifying himself as a “federal agent.” Vajgrt is also accused of being a felon in possession of a dirk-knife. The incident allegedly happened while Vajgrt was out on bail.

Jordan Vazquez, 22, of 875 Beech St., 1A, domestic violence, criminal threatening. On Aug. 6, 2022, Vazquez is accused of threating C.L., a family member, with a broken chair leg.

Tex Kenny Vega, 36, of 199 Manchester St., possession of crack cocaine and possession of fentanyl in excess of five grams, with the intent to sell it. The fentanyl charge is a special felony that carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years upon conviction.

Raheem R. Vilain, 20, of 226 Karatzas Ave., #204, conduct after an accident. On Aug. 1, 2022, Vilain is accused of being involved in a motor vehicle accident on West River Drive which caused injury to J.D. and then fleeing the scene.