Hillsborough County Superior Court North grand jury indictments for July

MANCHESTER, NH – Another youth counselor is facing a sexual assault charge in connection with the abuse of a boy at the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center.

Jonathan T. Brand, 57, of Concord was indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court, Northern District, grand jury on one count of felonious sexual assault. The indictments accuse him of having sexual contact with “N.L.” when he fondled the youth’s penis.

With Brand’s indictment, there are at least a dozen former state employees facing felony charges in connection with the alleged abuse of children at state-run juvenile facilities.

The grand jury handed up 218 indictments. Also among them were:

Reagan Crawford, 38, of 555 Canal St., attempted murder and two counts of second-degree assault. On April 19, 2022, Crawford is accused of choking “C.C.”, an intimate partner, by wrapping his arm around her neck and applying pressure. The attempted murder indictment accuses him of trying to kill her by placing a pillow on her face and saying, “you whore you’re going to die” and “murder’s in my blood, you’re not leaving here.”

Ziad Abuwardeh, 33, of 89 Jamaica St., 4, Lawrence, Mass., two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (AFSA), one by force or violence, the other, no consent. According to the indictments, Abuwardeh on March 20, 2022, grabbed “CD” by the head and/or hair and forced his penis into her mouth as she was crying, “I don’t want it.” If convicted, Abuwardeh faces a maximum sentence of 10 to 20 years in the New Hampshire State Prison.

Robert Barry, 58, of 246 South Road, Sullivan, four counts of AFSA (two alleging a pattern of sexual assault) and one charge of witness tampering. The indictments accuse him of sexually assaulting a child in Antrim from Dec. 14, 2010 to Dec. 13, 2016, from the time the she was four until she was 10 years old, The witness tampering account alleges that Barry, knowing an investigation was underway from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018, told the child if she told anyone, “She would be taken away from (her) family.” If convicted of the pattern of sexual assault counts, Barry faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life per charge.

Justin Castillo, 29, of Bronx, NY, two counts of AFSA, one alleging a pattern of sexual assault and the other, without penetration and both involving a child who, at the time of the initial assault, was six years old . The indictments accuse Castillo, while in Manchester between June 1, 2016 and July 3, 2017, of touching the child’s genital opening with his finger and tongue.

William G. Cavata, 51, of 199 Manchester St., the city’s homeless shelter, criminal threatening and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On June 4, 2022, Cavata is accused of threatening “S.M.” with a serrated knife.

Garrett Coapman, 37, of 672 Lake Ave., criminal threatening, reckless conduct and criminal mischief. On May 3, 2022, Coapman allegedly fired a gun at a neighbor’s occupied apartment, placing a person in danger of serious bodily injury.

Brandon Couturier, 19, of 1081 Somerville St., Apt. #1, conduct after an accident resulting in personal injury to “K.P.”

Anthony Cristallo, 52, of 2 Westview Drive, Derry, computer services, use prohibited; indecent exposure and trafficking, victim under 16. Between Jan. 1, 2022 an March 8, 2022, Cristallo is accused of sending messages to a 14-year-old girl on social media asking her to engage in sexual acts with him. He also is accused of sending an image of his erect penis via a text message telling the girl she was “making him hard” and he was “dripping.” The trafficking charges alleges Cristallo offered to pay the girl $1,500 to have sexual intercourse with him.

Christian David, 26, of 461 Rimmon St., Apt. 3, three counts of reckless conduct accusing him of firing a gun three times on Jan. 21, 2022, placing another in danger of serious bodily injury.

William Duffy, 31, of 3911 Brown Ave., reckless conduct, accusing him of firing an “AR”-style rifle on April 20, 2022, in the direction of “P.D.”

Tyler Finley, 20, of 6 Pleasant St., Antrim, one count of AFSA by use of force or violence. He is accused of the June 1, 2021 assault of C.H. when he held her arms over her head and inserted his penis in her genital opening.

Shawn Francis, 40, of 452 Pine St., two counts of attempted AFSA, no consent. On April 17, 2022, Francis is accused of holding down “M.P.” using physical force and attempting to his penis in her mouth.

Austin Gagnon, 20, of 422 Shasta St., Apt. 1, two counts AFSA, pattern of sexual assault, that began when the child was 9 years old. The alleged assaults took place between Oct. 6, 2019 and March 30, 2022.

Miguel Gensee, 20, of 110 Auburn St., Apt. B, criminal threatening, deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On March 27, 2022, Gensee is accused of pointed a knife at “Y.M.”, an intimate partner, and following YM throughout Walmart. He was previously convicted of robbery on March 3, 2022 in Superior Court.

Justin Hart, 23, of 84 Elm St., Tilton, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On March 13, 2021 in Manchester, Hart is accused of possessing a compound bow and arrows.

Lorenzo Hicks, 51, of 50 Lowell St., two counts of robbery, two counts of criminal use of a self-defense weapon and possession of a self-defense weapon. On June 24, 2021, Hicks in the course of allegedly stealing “F.V.’s” tablet and house keys, used physical force on “F.V.” when he struck “F.V.” in the face and head with a closed fist. He also is accused of threatening to tase both “F.V.” and “H.B.,”and being in possession of a flashlight taser while away from his residence and using the taser on both “F.V.” and “H.B.”

Jeremy Houle, 50, of 629 Brown Ave., Apt, 1N, two counts AFSA, and one count each of felonious sexual assault, indecent exposure and lewdness, and witness tampering. He is accused of a pattern of sexual abuse that began on Nov. 1, 2021 and involved a child who was 8 years old. The abuse allegedly continued through April 5, 2022. Between Nov. 1, 2021 and April 5, 2022, he is accused of fondling his peins in the presence of the same child. Houle allegedly told the child, “don’t tell mom or anybody else.”

Thomas Jarvis, 44, of 346 Elgin Ave., AFSA, victim under age 13. Between March 5, 2016 and March 31, 2017, Jarvis is accused of sexually penetrating a 12-year-old girl by inserting his finger into her genital opening.

Eric Labarge, 45, of 21 Nathaniel Drive, Amherst, first-degree assault. On May 3, 2022, in Manchester, Labarge is accused of causing serious bodily injury to “L.V.,” 48. Police said the 48-year-old man suffered multiple injuries after being repeatedly kicked as well as lifted and thrown head first into the pavement. The man told police he went to a parking lot off Chestnut Street to meet a man he knew, which is where the assault occurred.

Raymond LaForest III, 25, of 21 Barker St., Keene, receiving stolen property. On Sept. 12, 2021 in Goffstown, LaForest is accused of being in possession of a firearm reported stolen out of the Hampstead Police Department.

Larry Laing, 51, 306 Manchester St., Apt. 3, and Kerry Moreland, 51, of 525 Wilson St., one count each of organized retail crime enterprise. Laing also was indicted for criminal threatening. According to the indictments, between July 3 and July 16, 2021, the two, acting together, stole $18,228 worth of goods from BJ’s Wholesale Club. Moreland allegedly brought the stolen merchandize out of the store for curbside pickup by Laing who drove off with the items. The criminal threatening charge against Laing alleges that on My 3, 2022 he threatened “HC” and “KC” with a firearm, yelling at them, “I’m going a to kill you.”

Diane Lavoie, 57, of 580 Cilley Road, six counts of forgery and one charge of theft by deception. According to the indictments, Lavoie forged six checks on the account of Phoenix Gateway Partners LLC- Harrison Properties that totaled $91,700. The theft charge alleges she exercised unauthorized control over property of Citizens Bank when she received more than $30,000 in cashing the checks.

Tucker MacIntosh, 24, of 221 Wilson St., Apt. 2L, second-degree assault. On April 6, 2022, MacIntosh is accused of pushing J.L. out a door, causing him to fall down and hit his head on a hard object. Before J.L. got up off the ground, MacIntosh allegedly stood over him and struck him multiple times with a closed fist in the head, resulting in a laceration to J.L.’s head.

Juan Pineda, 29, of 130 W. Baker St. (but who is detained in the NH State Prison), two counts of AFSA involving a four-year-old child. On Oct. 7, 2019, he is accused of intentionally touching the child’s genital opening.

George Rheaume, 41, of 199 Manchester St., AFSA involving a child under age of 13 and occurring more than 16 years ago. Between Jan. 16, 2006 and Jan. 16, 2009, he is accused of sexually penetrating a child, who was three to six years old in that time period.

Yesenia Rosario, 31, of 315 Kimball St., six counts of felonious sexual assault and one AFSA charge. From Jan. 1, 2019 to Oct. 6, 2020 Rosario is accused of sexually assaulting a girl beginning when she was 15 years old. The AFSA count accuses her of a pattern of sexual assault involving the same teen.

Eric Russo, 41, of 25 Taylor St., Laconia, second-degree assault, criminal mischief and possession of buprenorphine. On March 1, 2022, while in an ambulance in Manchester, he grabbed a pair of scissors and tried to stab an EMT with them. He also is accused of damaging numerous windows on a building at 662 Union St. in the city.

Joshua R. Schofield, 32, of 15 Evans Road, Peterborough, reckless conduct. On Feb. 17, 2022 in Peterborough, he is accused of firing a pistol in the direction of the television, putting John Schofield in danger of serious bodily injury.

Jennifer Sennott, 24, of 9 Presidential Drive, 15, Suncook, robbery and riot. On March 7, 2022 in Manchester, Sennott is accused of acting in concert with Angel Caballery and another unknown female while robbing and assaulting “N.G.” while Caballery was armed with a firearm. The riot charges accuses her of engaging in tumultuous or violent conduct creating a substantial risk of causing public alarm when they assaulted and robbed “N.G.”

Haley Simmons, 24, of 10 Prospect St., Apt. 4, reckless conduct. On March 19, 2022, Simmons is accused of driving in excess of 70 mph in a posted 30 mph zone and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Yolanda Valentin Aliceo, 57, of 397 Cedar St., criminal threatening. On April 16, 2022, Aliceo, while holding a baseball bat, is accused of telling “A.O.” she would smash her face.

Caroline Vazquez, 45, of 199 Manchester St., two counts of second-degree assault. On May 5, 2022, Vazquez is accused of striking “H.Z.” in the head with a television causing a laceration to his forehead and a brain bleed.