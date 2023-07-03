Woman last seen jumping into Merrimack River identified by law enforcement

Fish & Game officers search the Merrimack River on Friday for a woman who jumped into the river late Thursday night, June 29, 2023. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman who was the subject of a two-day river search has not yet been found, but her identity has been released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.

Poirier/HCS

Elise Poirier was last seen on June 29 when, according to Hillsborough County deputies, she jumped into the Merrimack River to evade arrest. Poirier had several outstanding “no bail” warrants for her arrest.

After a two-day search by NH Fish and Game with support from other agencies Poirier has not yet been found and investigators have yet to find any evidence that she was able to climb out of the river on her own.

The river search, aided by NH Marine Patrol, NH Fish and Game, and Manchester Fire Department, was hampered by more than normal rainfall making conditions in the river dangerous. The search is expected to continue once conditions improve.

Poirier’s warrants were issued after she failed to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges of fentanyl possession and falsifying physical evidence, and for failing to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges of fentanyl possession and methamphetamine possession.

 

