Hillsborough County North Grand Jury indictments for July

John Akot, 21, of 74 Canton St., Apt. 1, three counts of reckless conduct for firing a gun at a car on Oct. 24 outside 3 Kitchens Bar and Grille, 333 Valley St.

Tariq Alston, 19, of 194 Bell St., Apt. 1, reckless conduct. He is accused of firing a gun on April 7, 2021, in the direction of the Don Quixote Restaurant, 362 Union St. Three people were shot in the incident.

Dennis Beaulieu, 65, of 246 Grafton St., Berlin, five aggravated felonious sexual assault (FSA) charges involving a child in Bennington from the time she was 8 years old until she was 12. One of the charges alleges a pattern of sexual assault occurring between Jan. 1, 2011 to Aug. 2, 2015.

Pencilman Benitez, 33, of 335 Somerville St., No. 304, was indicted for criminal threatening. On Oct. 24, 2020, he is accused of pointed a small black handgun at a group of people.

Brandon Blanchette, 23, of 776 Bedford Road, New Boston, reckless conduct and criminal threatening. Blanchette is accused of pointing a gun at another occupied vehicle at a stoplight on April 19, 2020.

Genaro Claussells-Vega, 52, of 18 Roy St., Apt. B, Goffstown, three AFSA counts and one charge each of kidnapping and second-degree assault. According to the indictments, between March 22 and March 23, 2021, Claussells-Vega forcibly raped M.S. who tried to push him away. He also is accused of choking her and grabbing her by the hair and forcing her to perform fellatio. In a separate incident that occurred between March 7 and March 20, 2021, Claussells-Vega is charged with forcing MS to have anal intercourse when she was physically helpless to resist. The kidnapping indictment accuses him of closing MS in a bedroom and telling her if she left the room he would kill members of her family “one by one.”

Hanis Colic, 31, of 144 Eastern Ave., was indicted on charges of criminal threatening and reckless conduct. On Dec. 20, 2020, Colic is accused of getting out of vehicle and pointing a gun at three people saying “do you want me to kill you” or “do you want to die bitch.”

Antwone Cousins, 39, of 21 Nazing St., Boston, two counts of first-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On April 19, 2021, he is accused of shooting Marquis Anderson twice, once in the stomach and once in the leg, outside Filotimo Casino and DraftKings Sport Book, 1279 South Willow St.

Nathan Fortier, 20, of 25 Baboosic Lake Road, Amherst, arson and theft by unauthorized taking. On Jan. 9, 2021, in Manchester, Fortier allegedly started a fire in a basement of an apartment building by lighting duck decoys and paper on fire. The theft charge accuses him of stealing a Kawasaki motorcycle on December 30, 2020 from YF’s residence in Amherst.

Carlos Garcia Figueroa, 34, of 16 Armory St., Nashua, criminal threatening. On May 31,2021, he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at JC, an intimate partner.

Ryan Gatchell, 44, of 177 Eastern Ave., Apt. 301, 11 AFSA counts that include one charge of a pattern of sexual abuse involving a child who was four years old when the abuse began, according to the indictments. The charges involve a total of four children with the alleged abuse occurring over 14 years from April 26, 2006 to March 3, 2020.

Damien Hamel, 19, of 20 Lyndeborough Road, New Boston, three counts of FSA, one charge of attempted AFSA and one count of witness tampering. The indictments accuse Hamel of touching a 10-year-old girl’s buttocks over her clothing sometime between June 21, 2018 and Oct. 15, 2019 and also touching her vagina with his penis. The attempted AFSA charge accuses him of taking off the child’s underwear and attempting to penetrate her vagina. The witness tampering charge alleges he told the child not to tell anyone he touched her buttocks.

Trevor Hoyt, 26, of 115 Bean Hill Road, Northfield, first-degree assault accusing him of a knife attack in Manchester on Sept. 13, 2020 in which he cut “BG,” causing serious bodily injury.

Curtis Massey, 23, of 312 Spruce St., three counts of reckless conduct in connection with an April 28, 2021 melee on North Commercial Street during which he was shot three times. The indictments accuse him of striking a group of four men with his car, driving at a high rate of speed towards a woman and driving in reverse while a man and woman were partially in the passenger window of his car.

Justin Nieves, 29, of 99 Wellington Terrace, two counts each of second-degree assault and criminal threatening. He is accused of choking his mother twice on May 2, 2021 and pointing a gun at her and pressing it against her stomach.

Raymond Nolan, 29, whose address is listed as the homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., one count each of FSA and AFSA. On Oct. 31, 2019, Nolan is alleged to have touched a 6-year-old’s genitals over the child’s clothing.

William Taylor, 53, of 471 Maple St, but currently being detained in the Valley Street jail, one count first-degree assault and two charges of second-degree assault. On Jan. 8, 2021, Taylor allegedly repeatedly struck his wife in the face causing a concussion and also choked her, impeding her breathing.

Geraldine Baker, a/k/a/ Geraldine Torres Santiago, 36, of 339 Amherst St., Apt. 2, reckless conduct and two counts of second-degree assault. On April 19, 2021, Baker allegedly threw a knife at her 19-year-old daughter, hitting her in the forehead.

Christopher Tosto, 47, of 20 Sentinel Court, No. 308, one AFSA count. Between Jan. 1 and March 18, 2019, Tosto allegedly touched an 8-year-old girl’s vagina over her clothing.