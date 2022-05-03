Highland-Goffe’s Falls Named Top Elementary School

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Schools haven’t had many assemblies over the last two years, so it was exciting enough for students and at Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary just to gather together in the gym Tuesday morning. Then they got the big news: their school was named the top elementary in the state.

The gym erupted in cheers when representatives of the New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards, also known as the EDies, named Highland-Goffe’s Falls a School of Excellence for 2022. With the award coming on Teacher Appreciation Day, Principal Susan Matthews told her staff that it was a fitting recognition of all the work they’ve done on behalf of their students.

“It is in this moment today that we can reflect on our work, and know that teaching is a profession that allows us the opportunity of knowing that we have the ability to change lives for the better,” Principal Susan Matthews said. “Today we are being recognized for having done our best to make a difference in the lives of our students. I can speak for everyone here when I say we are humbly grateful to be chosen as a School of Excellence by the EDies Committee, and we thank them.”

The New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards typically names schools of excellence each year, however no schools were recognized in 2020 or 2021. The team from the EDies was joined by Mayor Joyce Craig and Interim Superintendent Jenn Gillis for the award announcement on Tuesday morning.

“I told the students and staff that I had tears in my eyes as the EDies team broke the news,” Gillis said. “I could not be prouder of all that they’ve accomplished, and how they’ve accomplished it: Working as a team. Every student, every member of the staff is part of this – I hope they all understand what an accomplishment this is, and they enjoy every moment.”

Mayor Craig congratulated the school on the work they’ve done to support growth in student achievement.

“The Highland-Goffe’s Falls staff, students, and families are a strong team, and as a result of their hard work and collaboration, we’re seeing a significant impact on student achievement,” Craig said. “I’m thrilled they are being honored with this well-deserved Excellence in Education Award.”

The school will be recognized at the EDies Awards ceremony on June 4 in Manchester. You can find out more about the EDies at https://www.edies.org/.