High-speed chase of BMW stolen from Bethlehem gas station ends with arrest in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – A BMW reported stolen from Bethlehem and tracked by state police using the vehicle’s onboard “assist” feature was eventually stopped at Exit 4 on I-293 in Manchester, and the driver, a Merrimack man, arrested.

The following is a police narrative of the events that took place:

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 5:29 p.m., New Hampshire State Police was advised by the Bethlehem Police Department to be on the lookout for a gray 2018 BMW 328 wagon that was reported stolen from an Irving gas station in their town.

A short while later, BMW Assist was able to obtain an active location of the vehicle and reported that information to State Police. Troopers from Troop D were able to locate the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Interstate 93 in the area of Exit 18 in Canterbury. The vehicle failed to pull over as a Trooper attempted to initiate a stop. The vehicle accelerated and weaved around other vehicles to elude the pursuing Trooper. Due to the reckless operation and increasing amount of traffic in the immediate area, the pursuit was terminated with consideration to public safety.

A New Hampshire State Police helicopter was flying in the Concord area and was able to follow the vehicle after the pursuit was terminated. The BMW continued to drive in a reckless manner at a high rate of speed, passing between other vehicles despite no longer being actively pursued by law enforcement. Troopers from Troop B were able to set up south of the vehicle on Interstate 293 in Manchester, NH and successfully deployed a tire deflation device in the area of Exit 5. The vehicle exited the Interstate at Exit 4 and was stopped with the assistance of the Manchester Police Department in the area of Elm Street and Valley streets.

The operator and sole occupant was identified as Justin Dutton, 40, of Merrimack.

Mr. Duttonwas was arrested and will face multiple charges out the Merrimack and Hillsborough Superior Courts to include receiving stolen property, felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless operation, disobeying a police officer and operating after suspension subsequent offense. He also had active bench warrants for his arrest.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper Kyle Cotnoir at (603) 227-0089 or Kyle.H.Cotnoir@dos.nh.gov.