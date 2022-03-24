High-end convenience store celebrates opening on Brown Avenue

The ribbon cutting on Thursday at Alltown Fresh. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, local dignitaries helped cut the ribbon on the new Alltown Fresh location on Brown Avenue.

Described as a “convenience store designed by Martha Stewart,” the Alltown Fresh location is the tenth in New England and first in New Hampshire, incorporating a kitchen preparing fresh-to-order dishes along with an upscale convenience store and gas station.

While the store officially opened on Wednesday, Thursday’s event aimed to invite members of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce as well as local elected officials and public servants such as police officers and firefighters to celebrate the store opening with free samples.

Chip Rives, Senior Marketing Advisor for Global Advisors, parent company of Alltown Fresh, said that planning for the store took approximately three-and-a-half years, and seeks to establish connections with nearby residents, employees of adjacent industrial facilities and people on their way to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport just down the street.

“Every community we go into, we try to get involved with local organizations,” said Rives. “What we’re trying to do here is bring fresh and clean food to convenience stores and gas stations in a way that has never really been done before, using locally sourced products and a professionally-run kitchen.”

While the VIPs celebrated the opening, customers such as Robert Needles were also on hand to take a look at the new store. A new resident to Manchester, Needles compared the store to the Wawa chain of convenience stores in his native Delaware.

“It’s cool, I like it. They have a lot of things here that we didn’t have back home, he said. “It’s like a fancier version of Wawa with a better hot food selection, I just wish they had the type of coffee creamers that Wawa had.”

More information on Alltown Fresh can be found at alltownfresh.com

Josh Gagne cooks some Mac n’ Cheese at the new Brown Avenue Alltown Fresh. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

