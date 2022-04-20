Hey, West-Siders: Visualize your new community center – take the survey, attend a meeting

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A new community center is being planned for Manchester’s Westside, and they want to hear from YOU about what you think is needed for your community.

The Mark Stebbins Community Center has created a survey for West Side (Zip Code 03102) residents. The survey is available in 10 different languages.

A complete list of the surveys can be found at https://bit.ly/MSCCSurveys.

Do you live on the West Side in Zip Code 03102?

Je, Unaishi upande wa magharibi katika namba ya posta 03102?

Bạn có sống ở Khu Phía Tây, nơi có Mã Zip 03102 không?

Da li živite na Zapadnoj strani na poštanskom broju 03102?

您住在西区的邮编03102吗？

Sondaj pou moun ki ap viv nan Bò Lès Manchester

Pesquisa para pessoas vivendo na Zona Oeste de Manchester

Encuesta para las personas que viven en el Lado Oeste de Manchester

Habitez-vous dans le quartier ouest, dont le code postal est 03102 ??

के तपाई जिप कोड 03102 वेस्ट साइडमा बस्नुहुन्छ ?

هل تعيش في الجانب الغربي، في الرمز البريدي رقم 03102؟

For those interested in participating in the planning process, there are three community meetings planned in the coming weeks.

Saturday, April 23, 2022 , 10-11 a.m. at Kelly Falls Housing – Community Room 441 Kimball Street, Manchester.

Monday, April 25, 2022 , 3-4 p.m. at William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center (same building as West Branch of City Library) 151 Douglas Street, Manchester.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 , 5-6 p.m. at Parkside Middle School, 75 Park Side Avenue, Manchester.

Your voice is important to make sure the community center is meeting the needs of the community. Questions? Email info@markstebbinscommunitycenter.org.

The Mission of the Mark Stebbins Community Center is: Building stronger families and brighter futures for children throughout New Hampshire through generosity, collaboration, and gratitude.