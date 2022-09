Reading, Pa. – Tonight’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on tomorrow, September 7 at 4:45 p.m. as part of a doubleheader.

The Fisher Cats return home for their final homestand of the 2022 season on September 13 with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals).