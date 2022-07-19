Hevey Street man faces arson charges after police say he intentionally set a chair on fire

A three-alarm fire gutted a multi-unit home on Hevey Street Sunday. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Police and Fire Departments have announced the arrest of a Manchester man accused of committing arson earlier this month.

Anthony Cote, 37, is believed to have started a fire inside his apartment at 361 Hevey St. on July 10. Investigators concluded that Cote intentionally set a chair on fire, with the fire then spreading across the building and displacing all residents of the three-story building.

Approximately 100 firefighters were needed to extinguish the blaze, which resulted in $500,000 of damage, injuries to residents and one fatality to a dog owned by a resident.

Cote was arrested on July 15 and was arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court North on July 18. He is charged with alleged arson (Class A Felony) and alleged cruelty to animals (Class A Misdemeanor).

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

 

