Hernandez escapes late scare to seal Fisher Cats victory

HARTFORD, Conn. – With one run in on a wild pitch, the tying run 90 feet away and the winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats needed just one more out from reliever Adrian Hernandez on Wednesday night. They got it, a strikeout to Sean Bouchard, clinching a 3-2 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats.

A Chavez Young single in the first brought home Samad Taylor for New Hampshire’s first run and Jameson Hannah’s triple in the bottom of the first did not turn into a response for Hartford on the scoreboard.

Instead, New Hampshire would score next, with Jordan Groshans one-run home run in the fifth.

Hannah would put the Yard Goats on the board in the seventh, grounding out while Jose Gomez scored, but the Fisher Cats would answer in the eighth with another homer, this one from Young.

Gomez would score the Yard Goats’ final run before Hernandez finally closed things out.

Wednesday marked the second Double-A save of the year for Hernandez. Luis Quinones (3-5) would be the winner for the ‘Cats, allowing no other hits other than Hannah’s triple in his five innings of work, striking out nine Hartford batters.

Groshans and Young combined for four of New Hampshire’s seven hits on the night, Gomez led the way for Hartford going 2-for-4.