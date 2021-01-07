Heritage Trail: How a group of neighbors helped reclaim prime recreational real estate for all to enjoy

This year, my family has spent more time at home and around our neighborhood in the North End than ever before in the four years we’ve lived here. My wife Elizabeth and I have three children; Sadie (9), Sam (7) and Simeon (4). We have explored every available park in the city and State and have found great peace in the beautiful “3rd places” around our city (Livingston Park, Brookside, Tower Hill, and Stark Park).

Did you know there was a lesser-known but equally good place to go and get fresh air and socially distance for free? The Heritage Trail. The Heritage what? Yeah, The Heritage Trail, 6.1 miles of wooded recreation trails along the Merrimack River.

Our family along with several other neighborhood families with children explored the trail in the fall. After walking through the old trail with machetes and coming out with thorn scratches and tick bites we felt sad that the trail was unusable.

We talked with neighbors and came to learn that this land was property of the state of New Hampshire and had been designated for recreation purposes for the citizens of New Hampshire. While we were allowed to use the trail, we couldn’t because of the overgrowth. More digging helped us understand that the trail had been maintained in the past by Sununu Youth Services Center staff and children as part of the RSA (law) that set the land aside for recreation use. Covid had resulted in dramatically lower bed counts and corresponding staff at the center preventing any trail maintenance.

Since we are relegated to stay at home these days, we were motivated to clean up an outdoor space where we could get outside and play with our dog and kids. We mobilized a group of volunteers and cleaned up the northern-most section starting at Stark Park to McCarthy Street. This section is approximately 1.5 miles along the Merrimack. We typically walk, ride, or cross country ski a round trip which gets us 3.1 miles.

Already we are seeing new life in the trails with XC skiers, snowshoers, and dog walkers. What better than to be able to Stay and Play, right here in Manchester.

Our vision is that other city residents will also come to love the Heritage Trail and that someday these trails will link to a broader vision we share of having a “Rail with Trail” along the Merrimack River connecting Nashua, Manchester, and Concord. For now, 3.1 miles of Cross Country Skiing and Mountain biking in the summer will have to suffice.

The refurbished Heritage Trail & Stark Park Loop along with updated map

Please share with your friends as it is our hope that all the good people of our city can get out and use these beautiful trails. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are particularly good right now with the rolling hills and the fresh powder. The trail also has a “packed” lane ideal for hiking and dog walking. ⇒ If you would like to join the fun and get involved as a volunteer, learn more at www.manchesterheritagetrail.org

More about the trail Access points: Stark Park, River Road, Arms Park The City of Manchester has dedicated segments along the Merrimack River to the New Hampshire Heritage Trail Network. The Heritage Trail is a trail program run by the State of New Hampshire to provide a link between communities and preserve recreational and historical corridors in New Hampshire. Portions of the Heritage Trail are well-defined and accessible for walking and hiking. Portions of the trail include the Riverwalk in the Manchester Millyard, which is paved and can be used for cycling. The Heritage Trail continues South toward MerchantsAuto.com stadium, where it connects to the “Hands Across the Merrimack” bridge and the Piscataquog Trail. Future phases of the Heritage Trail include developing a paved recreational trail from North to South, adjacent to the railroad corridor and defining the path through the millyard. This trail will allow users from North and South Manchester to access the amenities of downtown Manchester without having to utilize motorized vehicles.

If you go, Pro Tips:

Access point #1. Stark Park

Access point #2. River Road & Rowell Street

Access point #3. Chabat Center, River Road

Access point #4. Ward Street

Access point #5. Chauncey Avenue

Points of interest: The Kitchen on River Road – coffee, cocoa, sandwiches, and to-go food.

