Heritage Commission to review Millyard signage and tax relief incentive review for W. Auburn St. project

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board met on Thursday, January 20, if you missed the meeting, all prior meetings are available on-demand through Manchester Public Television within a few days of the original broadcast.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases were heard and will be reviewed for decision at the February 3 meeting.

SP2021-034: 568 Beech St., Civic-Institutional Zoning District

PDSP2021-005: 1051 S. Willow St., General Business Zoning District

SP2021-033 & CU2021-024: 1000 Elm St., Central Business Zoning District.

BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases were reviewed, and decisions were rendered.

S2021-013: 168 Bryant Road, application approved.

application approved. S2021-014: 297 Hazelton Avenue, application approved.

application approved. CU2021-023 & SP2021-032: 530 Chestnut Street, application approved.

application approved. PDSP2021-003: 1824 Front Street, application approved.

HERITAGE COMMISSION

The Heritage Commission will be meeting on Tuesday, January 25 at 6 p.m. The following applications will be presented. If you would like to review additional information about each case, detailed applications may be found here.

Regulatory review of a building permit application in the Amoskeag Millyard Historic District: 135 Spring Street

The applicant seeks signage approval for the lower-level retail tenant (Common Man Roadside Millyard). The proposed sign package includes (3) internally lit LED signs along the Commercial Street frontage, above the existing awning. (This item was tabled on December 28rd for consideration of alternative designs.)

Regulatory review of a building permit application in the Amoskeag Millyard Historic District: 150 Dow Street

The application seeks approval for a replacement LED channel letter set mounted to the existing steel rooftop structure. The existing “ORACLE” sign is to be replaced with “150 DOW” in individual, internally lit LED channel letters in the color red. (This item was tabled on November 23rd for consideration of alternative designs.)

Regulatory review of a building permit application in the Amoskeag Millyard Historic District: 27 South Commerical Street

The applicant seeks approval for the installation of (2) new non-illuminated building awnings over doorway entrances with way finding information and unit addresses.

79-E Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive Structure Review: 21 West Auburn Street

The owner/developer seeks Heritage Commission comment on the qualifying replacement structure proposed at 21 W. Auburn Street, for consideration by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen in evaluating the Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive application. Click here for more information on NH’s 79E programs.

South Manchester Rail Trail Interpretive Signage

A Memorandum of Agreement has been adopted among the NHDOT, Federal Highway Administration, and the New Hampshire State Historic Preservation Office regarding the plans to construct a multi-use trail along the former Manchester-Lawrence Railroad corridor which was determined to have adverse effect on the 1932 Cohas Brook Trestle Bridge and the 1849 Stone Box Culvert which was determined to be eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. A stipulation of this MOA requires review and comment on the draft text of three interpretive signs/panels from the Manchester Heritage Commission.