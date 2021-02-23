Heritage Commission to discuss preservation efforts for the Manchester VA Manager’s Residence

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

The Manchester Heritage Commission will meet on Tuesday, February 23 at 6 p.m. Remember, meetings are being held on-line to adhere to COVID protocols and can be accessed by tuning into Channel 22 on your television or on-line: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv

The Heritage Commission was created in 1996 by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in order to insure the proper recognition, use and protection of legacy resources within the City. This inheritance from the past generally consists of human-made things which may range widely in kind and type and which may be both tangibly or intangibly expressed. These heritage resources are typically valued for their historic, cultural, aesthetic, or community significance and are appreciated for what they contribute to the built, intellectual or spiritual environment of the City. Like other City Boards, the Heritage Commission is filled by community members who volunteer their time and are voted into serve by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. This Commission works in conjunction with the Planning & Community Development Department.

You can find more information about the Heritage Commission at Heritage Commission (manchesternh.gov)

You can also get updates by following the Heritage Commission on Facebook @ManchesterHeritageCommissionInfo

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

An official copy of the Agenda can be found here: Agendas (manchesternh.gov)

Corporation Housing Standards Request for Qualifications and Proposal: As a stewardship organization, the Heritage Commission is responsible for maintaining the Corporation Housing Standards. As part of this evening’s meeting, the Commission will review a final draft along with supporting documents to be considered. Detail from the original document that will be updated and revised: “Standards for Rehabilitation within the Amoskeag Corporation Housing Historic District” published in 1981 is available for download at: RehabStandardsCorpHousing1981.pdf (manchesternh.gov)

Discussion of the preservation efforts of the Manchester VA Managers Residence: The Heritage Commission has been working with Manchester’s VA Hospital for quite some time to preserve this architectural resource. This property is listed on NH Seven to Save. Manchester VA’s Manager’s Residence: Seven to Save Profile — New Hampshire Preservation Alliance (nhpreservation.org)

Additional Business

Under Additional Business the Heritage Commission will have additional updates/discussion around the Chandler House, recently acquired by The Currier Museum of Art (Currier Museum seals the deal on Chandler House | Manchester Ink Link) as well as a discussion on the Heritage Parks Subcommittee Report.

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor and on the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. You will be able to view and hear the meeting on Manchester Public TV, either on Channel 22 or on MPTV’s website. You will be able to offer public comment on the application by calling 603-792-6734 or by emailing heritagecom@manchesternh.gov. The phone line and email will be monitored by staff up to, and during, the public hearing

June Trisciani is a lifelong resident of Manchester, small business owner and currently serves as vice-chair of the Planning Board.