Heritage Commission to discuss CLG and TAP Grant programs in a hybrid meeting

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

PLANNING PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board Business Meeting was held on Thursday, September 16 and the following applications were reviewed. The discussion around these cases may be viewed on-demand.

S2021-010: 7 Clement Street, Application approved.

Under Other Business, the Planning Board reviewed and approved minutes from the August 5, 2021 meeting.

HERITAGE COMMISSION

The Heritage Commission will be meeting on Tuesday, September 28 at 6 pm. This meeting will be a hybrid (in-person and online) public meeting and the agenda can be found here. The in-person meeting will be held in the Walter Stiles Conference Room at City Hall and broadcast live on Channel 22. Additionally, a remote option is available for those who may not be able to attend in person. To register and attend remotely, you must sign up in advance.

The following items will be discussed at the meeting: