Heritage Commission to discuss CLG and TAP Grant programs in a hybrid meeting

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.
PLANNING PUBLIC HEARING
The Planning Board Business Meeting was held on Thursday, September 16 and the following applications were reviewed. The discussion around these cases may be viewed on-demand.
- S2021-010: 7 Clement Street, Application approved.
- S2021-011: 412 Arah Street, Application approved.
- S2021-008 and SP2021-016: 73 Hanover Street, Applications approved.
- SP2021-019: 216 Elm Street, Application approved.
- SP2021-020: 100 McGregor Street, Application approved.
- SP2021-021: 284 Notre Dame Ave, Application approved.
- SP2021-025: 100 Byron Street, Application approved.
Under Other Business, the Planning Board reviewed and approved minutes from the August 5, 2021 meeting.
HERITAGE COMMISSION
The Heritage Commission will be meeting on Tuesday, September 28 at 6 pm. This meeting will be a hybrid (in-person and online) public meeting and the agenda can be found here. The in-person meeting will be held in the Walter Stiles Conference Room at City Hall and broadcast live on Channel 22. Additionally, a remote option is available for those who may not be able to attend in person. To register and attend remotely, you must sign up in advance.
The following items will be discussed at the meeting:
- Certified Local Government application: On September 7, 2021 the Board of Mayor and Aldermen endorsed the request of the Heritage Commission to pursue the “CLG” program which aims to encourage and expand local involvement in preservation related activities.
- TAP Grant “Canal Street Complete Streets” project: This project consists of 4,800 linear feet of multi-use trail through the urban core with associated ADA accessibility improvements at crosswalks and four existing pedestrian crossings of the railroad corridor. This project also ties into the “Mill Girl” plaza improvements at the Stark Street and Canal Street, photos of the plaza are available here.
- Hallsville School: In June, the final bell rang at Hallsville Elementary School after 130 years. The Manchester School District commemorated the school’s long educational tradition with a decommissioning ceremony and open house on Saturday, September 25.
- Acknowledgment of the 2021 Manchester Historic Association Award recipients.
- Appointment of Secretary: The commission will appoint a commissioner to replace outgoing secretary Michael Duffy.
- Additional Business: Updates on the Manchester VA Managers Residence, Heritage Parks Subcommittee and Black History Signage endorsed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be provided.