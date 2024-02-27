Heritage Commission seeks restrictions on Hallsville RFP

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Heritage Commission agreed during their meeting on Tuesday to craft a letter requesting that the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) place restrictions on any proposed new uses for the Hallsville School in the hopes of preserving the building’s historic character.

Built in 1891, the former elementary school has remained mostly vacant since 2021 outside of some programs run in the school’s gymnasium by the Department of Public Works Parks and Recreation Division.

The building had been slated to continue being used by Parks and Recreation along with use by Southern New Hampshire Services and the Granite State Children’s Alliance, but that agreement fell through after it was determined that Southern New Hampshire Services would not be able to raise enough funding to make the plan feasible.

In December, Parks and Recreation chief Mark Gomez provided a report to the BMA Committee on Lands and Buildings that Hallsville could be used as space for Parks and Recreation as well as the Office of Youth Services with an associated cost of $5 million in upgrades and $100,000 for annual upkeep. Last week, that committee decided to delay any decision until a request for proposals could be finalized.

While the Heritage Commission was not opposed to the reuse of the school, they expressed concern that in theory the BMA could accept a proposal tearing down or destroying the historic nature of the building.

Ward 4 Alderman Christine Fajardo told the board that Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio had reached out to neighbors near the school and most thought the building should be saved and reused, although there were differing opinions over what that use should be.

Heritage Commission Chairman Stanley Garrity noted that many similar schools constructed by the Amoskeag Corporation in Manchester such as the Hallsville School have been reused for other purposes such as the Brown School, the Pearl Street School, the Straw School and others.

Former Heritage Commission member Aurore Eaton also noted that a historic preservation easement for the property could be pursued and that preservation of the building’s façade alone could be enough to both maintain the building’s character and not be a hinderance for developers seeking to revitalize the building.

“Once you have a great concept, money will show up somehow,” she said.