Here’s your ballot for the Pizza Madness Tournament Final Four

Hello Manchester!

It’s time to begin the Final Four of our Pizza Madness Tournament: our quest to find Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes.

We’ve tabulated the votes for the Elite Eight, you can find the results below.

You can find the Final Four ballot here.

We’ll have our first update on Saturday, with polls closing on Thursday, March 28.

Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North Region finals (winners in bold)



(#3) Souvlaki: 629 (629 votes, 99 anonymous votes) vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza: 605 (640 votes, 135 anonymous votes)

South Region finals (winners in bold)



(#5) Elm House of Pizza: 810 (935 votes, 225 anonymous votes) vs. (#6) Pizza Man – East Industrial Park Drive: 1766 (1992 votes, 326 anonymous votes)

East Region finals (winners in bold)



(#1) Fotia’s: 1167 (1313 votes, 246 anonymous votes) vs. (#2) Pindo’s: 575 (1125 votes, 650 anonymous votes)

West Region finals

(#1) Deadproof: 1529 (1529 votes, 87 anonymous votes) vs. (#2) Vintage Pizza: 1206 (2183 votes, 1077 anonymous votes)