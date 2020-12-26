Here comes the sun – and a dry spell, at least until New Year’s

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 26-30



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Dec. 26

High pressure will build into New England this weekend bringing dry & colder temperatures.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Five-Day Outlook

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and much colder High 32 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cold Low 22 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and cold High 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds and cold Low 23 Winds: light & variable

Monday: Mostly Cloudy and not as cold High 44 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clearing Low 26 Winds: light & variable

Tuesday: Mix Sun & Clouds and colder High 29 (Feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Clear Low 18 Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph

Wednesday: Mix Sun & Clouds, not as cold High 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some Clouds Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

High pressure will keep us dry through Thursday. After Thursday, computer models suggest another soaking rain event with possible flooding around New Years Day.

Trivia

Was Christmas 2020 a record?

Record rainfall: 1.45″

Old record: .94″ 1910

Friday’s High Temp: 62

Record: 64 degrees in 2015

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net