Help make Manchester the No. 1 mid-sized city by preserving and expanding our bike lanes

I am a resident of Manchester and, like our Mayor, I would love to see Manchester be the No. 1 mid-sized city in the country! Many members of our community know the important role that cycling will play in achieving that goal.

Like many others, I believe in the power of cycling and recognize that cycling is not just a recreational activity. In fact, cycling provides numerous benefits for Manchester such as:

Economic benefits by reducing transportation costs and bringing visitors to the city

Transportation equity and access for all residents regardless of economic means or your home ward

Provides essential transportation for those without access to cars

Decreased dependence of cars for everyday uses such as commuting to work, going shopping, or traveling to school

Increased safety for vulnerable road users (cyclist and pedestrians)

Improving our city’s appeal to a younger, active workforce

Environmental advantages by decreasing pollution

Physical and mental health and wellness

Recreational activities that bring our families and the community as a whole together

We recognize that some of our citizens are suffering from poverty, homelessness and substance abuse. Many of these citizens lack access to a car, yet are in need of transportation to gain access to essential services to help them out of this plight. Bicycles often provide this essential transportation and users deserve safe bike lanes to get to these critical services.

Like many cities around our country, Manchester has made commendable strides toward promoting bicycle use through the establishment of bike lanes. However, these lanes are not enough; they need to be preserved and expanded to connect important destinations within our city.

According to the League of American Bicyclists (2017), communities with comprehensive bicycling infrastructure have seen an increase in ridership by up to 171%. This is not just about convenience or recreation; it’s about creating healthier communities. The American Heart Association (2018) states that regular cycling can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 50%.

We urge the leaders of the City of Manchester not only to maintain all existing bike lanes but also develop plans for their expansion. These plans should aim at connecting existing bike lanes with other important destinations within our city, such as employment, residential areas and commerce, as well as connecting them to the multi-use trail system.

By signing this Change.org petition, you are supporting a more robust city, healthier lifestyles for all residents while contributing towards a greener environment for future generations in Manchester. Let us work together towards making Manchester more bicycle-friendly! Please sign this petition today!