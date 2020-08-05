Heavy winds knock out power, take down trees across the city

Photo Gallery by Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A tropical storm featuring heavy winds and rain made its way through Manchester Tuesday and knocked out power to more than 61,000 Eversource customers across New Hampshire by 10 p.m., including nearly 2,000 in Manchester at the peak of the storm.

Visible fallout from the storm included some flash flooding and many downed trees and wires, including a large one that fell across Hanover Street near Pennsylvania Ave., crushing a car and blocking traffic.

Another tree taken down by winds struck a house at 1325 Belmont St. damaging the roof of the house. The elderly occupant was transported to the hospital after the incident happened, with unknown injuries.

A tree on North Bay Street near Ridge Road split and came down on primary power lines, and was catching the tree on fire. The power lines were suspending the tree as the tree burned.

A tree was uprooted on North Street and took down several power lines, and broke multiple utility poles.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this story.