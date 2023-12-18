Heavy rain, winds knock out power to 50K+ across New Hampshire, could bring flooding

CONCORD, NH – As of 9 a.m. Monday, almost 50,000 customers are without power across New Hampshire as a storm featuring heavy rain and strong winds overnight moves through the region. Wind gusts could reach up to 65 mph.

“Even after the rain stops rivers will continue to crest into Tuesday, so take precautions now as no one is immune from the potential for flooding from this storm,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Respect barriers and stay safe by avoiding flooded roadways. Give hard-working crews plenty of space to do their jobs as they restore power and clear debris from roads.”

Eversource, the state’s largest power provider, was reporting 34,000+ outages across New Hampshire according to its outage map, with only about 120 of those in Manchester. Meanwhile, local flooding was becoming an issue in some areas, including Lincoln Street, which had to be closed.

Report power outages to your utility provider every 24 hours until it is restored:

Eversource – 1-800-662-7764

Liberty Utilities – 1-855-349-9455

NH Electric Co-Op- 1-800-343-6432

Unitil- 1-888-301-7700

“Keep you and your family safe if you lose power,” said Robert Buxton, Director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Practice power outage safety. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 911. Never run a generator indoors.”

Buxton makes the following safety recommendations: