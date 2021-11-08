Heath loses one vote to Terrio, survives recount

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday morning, Ward 7 Alderman-elect Mary Sullivan Heath survived a recount against incumbent Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio.

Heath originally defeated Terrio by a tally of 672 to 663, with that nine-vote difference changing to eight votes after all was said and done.

After the recount concluded, the two candidates felt the way one might expect given the results.

“I’m relieved and I’m excited to work with my colleagues on the board,” said Heath. “I’m looking forward to getting to work to help make Manchester a better place.”

“I’m disappointed, but I have full faith on how the elections are run in Manchester,” said Terrio. “I think it’s better to lose by a lot of votes than a few votes because you keep on thinking what you could have done.”

However, despite the outcome, Terrio vowed to help Heath with the transition as well as any support she may need during her term, although he says he expects to run again in 2023 and may appear as a member of the public to provide his input before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at times.

Heath appreciated Terrio’s gesture and their rapport over the years despite their differences.

“Ross is a conservative, I’m a liberal Democrat. He stands for what he stands for and I stand for what I stand for and I respect him and I respect his views, and I think that’s why we work so well together,” said Heath.

The newly elected Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be officially sworn in shortly after the new year.