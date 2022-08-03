Heat advisory is in place, cooling centers prepared for Aug. 4 due to anticipated high temps

MANCHESTER, NH – The National Weather Service, Grey, ME, has issued a Heat Advisory that includes the City of Manchester, effective from 12 – 8 p.m. August 4. Hot and humid conditions are in the forecast, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late Thursday afternoon through evening, some of which may become strong. For the most up-to-date forecast information visit www.weather.gov/gray.

Cooling Centers

City of Manchester Library (Main Branch) 405 Pine St. Monday: 9 am – 5pm Tuesday: 9 am – 8pm Wednesday: 9 am – 8 pm Thursday: 9 am – 8 pm Friday: 9 am – 5 pm Saturday: 9 am – 2 pm Sunday: Closed

City of Manchester Library (West Branch) 76 Main Street Monday: 1 pm – 5 pm Tuesday: 1 pm – 5 pm Wednesday: 1 pm – 5 pm Thursday: 1 pm – 5 pm Friday: 1 pm – 5 pm Saturday – Closed Sunday – Closed

(West Branch) 76 Main Street William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center 151 Douglas Street M-F 8:30 a.m.– 4 p.m. Sat & Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

151 Douglas Street

Transportation to the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center’s Cooling Center will be provided by the Manchester Transit Authority. Fares will be waived for passengers who inform the driver they need access to this Cooling Center.

Residents may board any MTA bus to reach downtown and from Veteran’s Park may take either:

Route #6 Bremer Street/Mast Road

Route #7 Bedford Grove Plaza/Second Street

M-F 5:30 AM to 6:25 PM M-F 7 AM – 5:55 PM

Sat 9:30 AM to 5:25 PM Sat 9:45 AM – 4:25 PM

MTA schedules can be found at www.mtabus.org

Mall of New Hampshire 1500 S Willow Street 456 Union Street

Mon.- Thurs 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Fri and Sat 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sun 12 – 6 PM

1269 Café 456 Union Street

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Sunday -Friday

Additional Options to Beat the Heat

Crystal Lake Public Beach 679 Bodwell Road 12 PM – 8 PM (CLOSED AS OF AUG. 3 due to E-coli. Check the city website for updates.

Dupont Splash Pad 207 Mason Street 11 AM – 7 PM

Livingston Pool 410 Hooksett Road 1-5 PM and 6-8 PM

Raco-Theodore Pool 66 Head Street 1-5 PM and 6-8 PM

Sheehan-Basquil Splash Pad 297 Maple Street 12 PM – 7:45 PM

Stay Cool

The following groups are especially vulnerable to heat; check in with friends, neighbors and relatives who fall into these populations:

Young children and infants Athletes

Older adults aged 65+ Outdoor workers

Individuals with chronic medical conditions

Pregnant women

It is never safe to leave a child, disabled individual, or pet locked in a car. If you have young children in your household, lock your vehicles, even in your own driveway.

Wear appropriate clothing such as lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing. If you must be outside, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Stay cool indoors. Stay in an air-conditioned location as much as possible. If you do not have air conditioning in your home, visit a shopping mall or local shops, indoor entertainment venues, or public facilities.

Electric fans may provide comfort, but in extreme heat, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath, or staying in an air-conditioned location is a much better way to cool off.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Try to limit outdoor activities to the coolest times of day, morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas to allow your body to recover.

If you must be outdoors, pace yourself. Cut down on exercise during extreme heat. If you are unaccustomed to working or exercising in hot weather, start slowly.

Wear sunscreen. Sunburn prevents your body from cooling down appropriately, and can make you dehydrated. If you must be outside, apply sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before going out. Reapply according to package instructions.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids. Drink more fluids, regardless of activity level. Don’t wait until you are thirsty.

Always consult your doctor if you are on water pills or your doctor limits the amount you drink.

Avoid sugary and alcoholic drinks, which cause you to lose more body fluid. Avoid very cold drinks because they may cause stomach cramps.

Replace salt and minerals. Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from your body that need to be replaced. Sports drinks may replace the salt and minerals lost.

If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic condition, talk with your doctor before consuming sports beverages or salt tablets.

Stay Informed

Check for updates. Stay tuned to local news for weather alerts and safety tips. • Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Monitor those at high risk.

For more information on emergency preparedness and heat-related safety visit:

www.ready.gov

www.weather.gov/safety/heat

www.cdc.gov/extremeheat/index.html

www.weather.gov/wrn/summer-safety

*Please Note* The Kelly Falls WOW event scheduled for Thursday has been postponed and will be rescheduled.