Heart & Hands Scholarship applications open for NH Catholic middle or high schoolers

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) and the Diocese of Manchester’s Catholic Schools Office are accepting applications for the CMC Heart & Hands Scholarship. This scholarship is open to students attending a Diocesan Catholic middle or high school in New Hampshire.

This opportunity is available in addition to—and is not a part of—a student’s financial aid package; however, financial need is not a requirement for this scholarship program.

The Heart & Hands Scholarship seeks to assist motivated, mission-driven middle and high school students access a Catholic education. The scholarship represents the commitment and support CMC provides throughout the community. Similarly, Catholic school students are encouraged to practice community service as an essential component of their curriculum. We share the belief that community is at the heart of who we are.

Two CMC Heart & Hands Scholarships will be issued for the 2023-2024 academic year:

Grades 7-8: One $1,500 scholarship

Grades 9-12: One $2,500.00 scholarship

Interested students must complete an application including an essay explaining their desire to lead and serve while making a significant impact in their community. Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023. The application can be found here: catholicnh.org/schools/visitors/scholarships.

About CMC:

Catholic Medical Center ("CMC"), a member of GraniteOne Health, is a nonprofit regional health system, with a commitment to delivering the highest quality and most advanced healthcare to patients across New Hampshire.

About the Diocese of Manchester:

The Diocese of Manchester is the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, serving the needs of nearly 210,000 Catholics. For more information, please visit www.catholicnh.org/overview.