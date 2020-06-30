Hearing scheduled for possible demolition of historic Hooksett home

The stone house in Hooksett. Courtesy photo/Kathrie Northrup

HOOKSETT, N.H. – The Hooksett Heritage Commission is holding a public hearing on the merits of demolishing an 82-year-old house eligible for listing on the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places.

Located at 1253 Hooksett Rd., across from Sunoco, the home known as “The Stone House” was built in 1938 and is Hooksett’s only Tudor Revival fieldstone house.

According to Heritage Commission Spokesperson Kathie Northrup RCA Holdings LLC is currently seeking a demolition permit for the home in order to build a storage facility on the site.

As of June 30, over 3500 people have signed a petition to save the home.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hooksett Municipal Building.

