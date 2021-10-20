Healthcare offices and sober living facility to be discussed at this week’s planning board agenda

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, October 14 and the following decisions were rendered. The meeting will be available on-demand.

ZBA2021-083: 1405 River Road, Residential One Family District, tabled from 8/12/2021, withdrawn by applicant.



1405 River Road, Residential One Family District, tabled from 8/12/2021, ZBA2021-108: 376 South Willow Street, General Business District, withdrawn by applicant.

376 South Willow Street, General Business District, ZBA2021-109: 70 Market Street, Urban Multifamily District, variance granted.

70 Market Street, Urban Multifamily District, ZBA2021-110: 91 Roseanne Lane, Residential One Family High-Density District, variance granted.

91 Roseanne Lane, Residential One Family High-Density District, ZBA2021-111: 166 Kearsarge St, Residential Two Family District, variance granted.

166 Kearsarge St, Residential Two Family District, ZBA2021-112: 73 Windward Lane, Residential One Family District – Medium Density, variance granted.

73 Windward Lane, Residential One Family District – Medium Density, ZBA2021-113: Westminster Street, Tax Map 544, Lot 107, Residential One Family – High-Density District, variance granted.

Westminster Street, Tax Map 544, Lot 107, Residential One Family – High-Density District, ZBA2021-114: 129 Knowlton Street, Residential One Family – High-Density District, variance granted.

129 Knowlton Street, Residential One Family – High-Density District, ZBA2021-115: 170 Baker Street, Redevelopment Mixed-Use District/General Business District, variance granted.

170 Baker Street, Redevelopment Mixed-Use District/General Business District, ZBA2021-116: 324 Hanover Street, Urban Multifamily District, postponed to November 10.

324 Hanover Street, Urban Multifamily District, ZBA2021-117: 32 Main Street, General Business District, variance granted.

32 Main Street, General Business District, ZBA2021-105: 15 Merrill Street, Redevelopment Mixed-Use District, variance granted.

15 Merrill Street, Redevelopment Mixed-Use District, ZBA2021-118: 415 South Mammoth Road, Residential One Family Low Density District, board decided not to hear the case, did not see a material difference from the original plan.

415 South Mammoth Road, Residential One Family Low Density District, ZBA2021-119: Tax Map 688, Lot 52, Tax Map 688, Lot 118 and Tax Map 28, Lot 118, Eversource Energy Right of Way south of Donahue Drive, Residential One Family High-Density District, variance granted.

Tax Map 688, Lot 52, Tax Map 688, Lot 118 and Tax Map 28, Lot 118, Eversource Energy Right of Way south of Donahue Drive, Residential One Family High-Density District, ZBA2021-120: 45 Crescent Lane, Residential One Family Medium-Density District, variance granted.

45 Crescent Lane, Residential One Family Medium-Density District, ZBA2021-122: 78 Parcels between Smyth Road and Radburn Street, located on Tax Map 466, 467, 469, 470 and 715, Residential One Family Medium-Density District, continued to November 10.

78 Parcels between Smyth Road and Radburn Street, located on Tax Map 466, 467, 469, 470 and 715, Residential One Family Medium-Density District, ZBA2021-121: 9 Old Falls Road, Residential Two Family District, variance granted.

9 Old Falls Road, Residential Two Family District, ZBA2021-123: 108 Arah Street, Residential One Family Medium-Density District, tabled to November 10.

Due to Veteran’s Day, the next Zoning Board will be held on Wednesday, November 10.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will be meeting on Thursday, October 21 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on Channel 22. A full copy of the meeting agenda can be found here. Project applications and other materials for this meeting are available online.

LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING

CU2021-015: 606 Valley Street, Redevelopment, Mixed-use district. A conditional-use permit application to use approximately 3,400 square feet of existing retail space for health-care offices. Continued from October 7.

BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases will be discussed and decisions will be rendered:

S2021-012, SP2021-028 and SP2021-029 : 130 Union Street

: 130 Union Street CU2021-015: 606 Valley Street

606 Valley Street CU2021-06 and SP2021-027: 210 Beech Street

ADMINISTRATIVE MATTERS