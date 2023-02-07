Health Department warns of ‘overdose fatality spike,’ citing 7 fatal ODs in 48 hours

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester Police Department has reported seven suspected overdose fatalities over the past 48 hours. Of those fatalities, three individuals were unhoused, three were housed and one was found in a hotel.

The City of Manchester is one of 20 communities newly selected nationally by the CDC and the National Association of City and County Health Officials to implement overdose prevention strategies targeted at reducing overdose spikes and fatalities. Manchester Police Department has activated a daily overdose monitoring system for this purpose along with the use of hot spotting maps to strategically focus collaborative efforts in areas of concern. Multiple multidisciplinary outreach teams, including first responders, are out in the community on a daily basis connecting to those who are most at risk and in need of support. City officials and community providers urge the public to be situationally aware and to further refer those struggling with addiction to the following resources:

If you are actively using substances in the Manchester area, know that there is a potentially fatal product in circulation.

Never use alone.

Harm reduction resources such as fentanyl test strips and Narcan are widely available. If you, or a loved one, is in need of these supplies, please contact Andrew Warner, Director of Overdose Prevention at 603-657-0826 or awarner@manchesternh.gov

If you suspect an overdose, please call 911 immediately.

Individuals seeking immediate substance use treatment services for themselves, patients, or loved ones can now access care in Manchester after hours and throughout the weekend by calling the Doorway of Greater Manchester, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 603-606-1090 or by calling 2-1-1. Please see the attached press release for more information.

For more information about these incidents or if you have information that will help in this investigation, please contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.