Heading to the beach? Don’t be in a hurry: State Police traffic unit makes 121 vehicle stops

HAMPTON FALLS, NH – On the morning of May 16, 2021, between the hours of 6 and 11 a.m., the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit conducted an enhanced enforcement detail on Route 95 in the town of Hampton Falls with the purpose of targeting speed violations and other aggressive driving behavior.

With the assistance of the State Police Aviation Unit, troopers made 121 motor vehicle stops over the course of the detail. Of those stopped on Sunday, police say 46 motorists were clocked at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, with an additional 10 motorists observed traveling over 100 miles per hour and were subsequently charged with reckless operation (three of which were in excess of 115 miles per hour).

The NH State Police Special Enforcement Unit regularly sets up elevated speed traps and issues violations as well as for other aggressive driving behaviors. Its members patrol across the state often utilizing the State Police aircraft during commuter traffic periods and holiday travel times with the goal of keeping New Hampshire’s roadways safe for all residents and visitors.