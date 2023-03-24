Head-on collision at Granite Street off-ramp leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

MANCHESTER, NH – One person has died and another person was seriously injured in an accident Thursday.

Manchester Police, fire, AMR ambulance, and New Hampshire State Police responded to a report of an accident at the 293 north off-ramp at Granite Street Thursday.

Responders were advised CPR had been initiated on one person, and another person was trapped in a car. Additional AMR ambulances were added to the call as other responding units worked to navigate through traffic that was gridlocked in all directions.

When units arrived just after 5 p.m. they found a passenger from the car on the ground with bystanders performing CPR. Despite efforts from bystanders and responders the passenger of the car died at the scene.

The driver of the car was heavily entrapped and crews went to work attempting to extricate them. IVs were started on the driver and medics administered CPR as firefighters continued to extricate the person. After using jaws of life, and cutting tools for about 30 minutes the person was extricated and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The woman driving the BMW sports utility vehicle was visibly shaken, but was ambulatory at the scene. Medics evaluated her at the scene, and she was then transported to a local hospital with what do not appear to be serious injuries.

State police and NH DOT closed the northbound off-ramp and Manchester Police closed the Granite Street Bridge in both directions. Traffic was backed up in both directions on 293 for miles.

Manchester Police Traffic Division is investigating the accident, and the area will be closed for several hours. A Medical Examiner came to the scene and assisted Manchester Police at the scene.