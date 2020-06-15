He tried to fight for his right to party, and got arrested

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 15, 2020 at approximately 12:20 a.m. Manchester Police responded to 568 Beech St. for a noise complaint. There was a large party taking place. The arriving officer asked the host, Tong Akot,25, to turn the music down and have guests lower their voices. Akot agreed, but soon after the officer walked away the music was turned up again and people started screaming.

The officer called for assistance and other officers arrived. Police told Akot that the party needed to end due to the noise level. As officers tried to speak to other party guests, Akot blocked their way. Officers tried to lead Akot off the porch, but he was uncooperative. Police were eventually able to put handcuffs on Akot, but as they attempted to put him in the transport wagon he spat in one officer’s face and kicked another.

Akot was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of simple assault, and resisting arrest. Akot was released on personal recognizance bail and a court date is to be determined.