He does it his way: Join Rich DiMare for an Intimate Night of Sinatra July 22 at the Spotlight Room

MANCHESTER, NH – Rich DiMare has an affinity for Frank Sinatra, so much so that he’s devoted his career to crooning the hits that put Ol’ Blue Eyes on the musical map.

If Sinatra is the Chairman of the Board, then DiMare qualifies as the Vice Chair.

“I don’t pretend to be Frank Sinatra, but we do musical arrangements in the spirit of Sinatra – you might say we Sinatrafy the songs,” said DiMare, who will be at the Spotlight Room on Hanover Street on July 22 Sinatrafying the heck out of not only classics like “Fly Me to the Moon,” but perhaps something more contemporary, like “Hit Me Baby, One More Time.”

It works because it’s really all about the audience, says DiMare.

“Anyone who comes to a show – and we have lots of people who come back after seeing us the first time – is that from the beginning of the show we say it’s an interactive show. We depend on the audience to make it move,” DiMare says. “So we might take a pop hit by Britney Spears and do it like we think Frank would do it – it’s a ride for all of us. We only know what song we’re starting with. After that, it’s a back and forth and we never know where it will go.”

The “we” in this context includes his pianist, Ron Poster who many may recognize as organist for the Boston Bruins over the past two decades.

“We have a back and forth on stage which kind of helps move the show along. Ron’s funny. I like to think I’m funny but he’s a different type of funny, and so we have a good conversation to move the show in the direction we want to go, and then we bring in the audience. A Sinatra show feels alive like it could be anything at any second; it’s always fresh because every audience is different,” DiMare says.

But the most recurring comment from audience members is “I really wasn’t expecting that,” he says. And they mean it in a good way.

“The show blows them away. I’ve been to some of these Sinatra shows and they’re stiff, with performers doing the same jokes Sinatra did back in the day – which can be out of place these days. I always feel when I watch those traditional tribute shows, they’re not just stiff but predictable. When you come to one of our shows it’s anything goes,” DiMare says, quickly noting that, incidentally, that is also the title of a Sinatra classic he performs.

DiMare’s background aligns with that of his idol – both were born to working-class families in working-class towns – DiMare is from Medford, Mass. while Sinatra was from Hoboken.

“And we’re both very Italian,” says DiMare, who has been singing for 20 years now, inspired by how “cool” he thought Sinatra was when he first discovered his music.

“I never sang professionally, had no lessons until I was in my late 20s. My upbringing was that of radio and TV in Boston for a long time and also as a deejay and so my first entertainment thing was deejaying – it took a while for me to realize I could sing,” DiMare says.

And then he found Sinatra and discovered he was already familiar with many of his songs.

“It was really weird. I was shocked sometimes at how well I knew the music – so once I took the step to perform Sinatra songs, and someone actually paid me to sing them at their place, it was game on,” he says.

“I didn’t really get into Sinatra until his death 1998 – I was pretty young at that point but had this friend whose mom loved Sinatra. I remember listening to Sinatra in her kitchen and thinking ‘whoa, this is not like anything I’ve ever heard.’ I just thought it was the coolest thing.”

The cool factor is why DiMare says so many young people are coming out to his shows.

“At our Sunday show there are kids in the audience who know the music, singing along to ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ ‘New York, New York,’ all these classic Sinatra songs. ‘My Way,’ was featured in that Seth McFarlane movie, “Sing,” an animated movie for kids, so his music and songs have lived on through generations and connected everyone together,” DiMare says.

DiMare’s return to the Spotlight Room is also a bit of a homecoming.

“We started our touring show five years ago at the Spotlight Room and it sold out. Then we went back to The Rex to do a Christmas show and it was the first sold-out show at The Rex, so there’s something about this show audience members in Manchester definitely connect with,” DiMare says. “It’s not your typical Sinatra tribute show because it changes every show, with every audience.”

Tickets for the July 22 engagement, An Intimate Night of Sinatra with Rich DiMare and Ron Poster are available here. There are two shows, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Spotlight Room is located at 96 Hanover St., Manchester, NH. For more information, email info@palacetheatre.org

or call 603.668.5588.