Hawks take three wins on Saturday

It’s January 14, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College sports.

Women’s Basketball

The Hawks had four scorers in double-digits, but couldn’t out-pace Pace University, falling 73-60 on Saturday.

Saint Anselm opened with an 8-3 lead and outscored the Setters 24-21 in the fourth quarter, but a 19-8 Pace streak before the half followed by another run out of the break proved too much to overcome.

Freshman Macy Spinks (Luton, England) led the Hawks with 13 points.

The loss puts Saint Anselm at 9-4 on the year, and 5-2 in the Northeast-10.

Men’s Basketball

The Hawks defeated Pace on the men’s side, grabbing a 79-74 victory to pull to 5-2 on the year in Northeast-10 play.

Down by a 68-64 score with 3:23 left in regulation time, Pace missed a crucial opportunity to build its lead, missing three consecutive free throws at one point. In the meantime, Saint Anselm used a 9-0 scoring run to take the lead for good.

Sophomore Miles Tention (Palo Alto, Calif.) had a career-high 24 points, with juniors Gustav Shur-Jessen (Virum, Denmark) and Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) pitching in 16 and 15 points respectively.

Men’s Hockey

A road trip provided the Hawks with a 4-1 win over the University of Southern Maine on Saturday.

The Hawks received goals from senior Sean Verrier (Reading, Mass.), freshman Chris Lemay (Salem, NH), sophomore Kilian Hammersmith (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) and a late empty netter from junior John Femia (Canton, Mass.)

Freshman Nick Howard (Burlington, Mass.) recorded 27 saves between the pipes for Saint Anselm.

The Hawks are now 9-7-1 on the year.

Women’s Hockey

There was another Saturday hockey victory with the women’s team defeating Long Island University, 4-2.

The Hawks received a first-period goal from freshman Marissa Agerter (Eagan, Minn.) and got two second-period goals from Katy Meehan (Quincy, Mass.).

The Sharks responded with two goals of their own, but Agerter added another score with just over five minutes in regulation to put the game out of reach.

Meehan is now five goals away from 12th place on the program’s all-time career points list.

The win puts Saint Anselm at 12-7 on the year.