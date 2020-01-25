Hawks shutout in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Hawks of Saint Anselm College left the Ocean State with a loss on Friday night, falling 1-0 to Brown.

Neither team could find a goal for the game’s first 69 minutes, with sophomore Tina Paolillo (East Haven, Conn.) finding the game winner on a rebound.

Saint Anselm goaltender Kia Castonguay (Ipswich, Mass.) had 27 saves on the night.

The two teams combined to go scoreless on ten power plays with Saint Anselm going 0-for-7 for the second consecutive game. Saint Anselm’s penaltly kill has allowed only two goals over the last 23 opposing power plays it has faced.

Brown outshot (28-25) Saint Anselm, also performing better on faceoffs (35-27).

The Hawks fell to 13-9-2 on the year.