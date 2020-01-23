Hawks see mixed results in New Haven

It’s January 23, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College sports.

Women’s Basketball

Saint Anselm picked up a big road win against the University of New Haven on Wednesday, winning 58-50.

Ahead by only two points entering the third quarter, 22-20, Saint Anselm posted an 11-1 scoring run near the midpoint of the third to establish a 10-point advantage. A stout Hawks defense kept New Haven to below 25% shooting from the field in the third.

Shannon Ryan (Pittsfield, Mass.) led the Hawks with 25 points and 13 rebounds, putting her at 1,490 points for her career. That moves her past Candace Andrews, ’17 for sixth place in program history.

The Hawks (12-5, 8-2 Northeast-10) head to central New York this Saturday, Jan. 25, taking on the Dolphins from Le Moyne College at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s NCAA Division II East Region Championship fixture.

Men’s Basketball

On the men’s side, the University of New Haven got its revenge with an 80-73 decision.

The Hawks tied the game multiple times in the second half, but couldn’t find a basket over the final minute and change in regulation, with the Chargers making seven straight free throws during that stretch to eke out the victory.

Senior Danny Evans (Leeds, United Kingdom) scored 20 points for the second straight contest, with junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) adding 18 points.

The Hawks (10-7, 6-4 Northeast-10) return to action Saturday, Jan. 25, traveling to Central New York to take on the Dolphins from Le Moyne College at 3 p.m.