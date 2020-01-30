Hawks get nine double-digit performances from two basketball wins

It’s January 30, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College sports.

Women’s Basketball

The Hawks had no problem taking down Saint Rose on Wednesday with a 79-47 victory, their fifth victory in a row.

Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) had 21 points with 15 rebounds, followed by 20 points from junior Peyton Steinman (Pittsfield, Mass.) and 14 points from senior Sara Messler (Durham, N.H.)

Messler reached 700 career points and 500 career rebounds in the victory. Steinman requires only nine points to reach 1,000 in a Hawks uniform – she would become only the 20th student-athlete in team history to do so.

Ahead by seven points shortly into the second quarter, the Hawks used a 13-0 scoring run to turn a 10-point advantage to a commanding 32-12 lead with 5:11 to go in the first half. In that span, Messler canned back-to-back triples – Saint Anselm finished the second quarter with a five-for-six mark from beyond the arc.

After Saint Rose reduced the Hawks lead to 14 points shortly before halftime, Saint Anselm posted 29 of the game’s next 40 points to capture a 32-point lead, 66-34, with 7:48 left in regulation time. The Hawks were matched for the game in paint scoring, 34-to-34, but had 17 second-chance points thanks to 12 offensive rebounds on the day.

Saint Anselm (14-4, 10-2 Northeast-10) hosts Southern Connecticut State on Saturday, Feb. 1, battling the Owls in a 1:30 p.m. clash.

Men’s Basketball

The Hawks had six scorers in double digits during their 93-79 win over Saint Rose on Wednesday.

Junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) left the way with 20 points, followed by 17 from junior Gustav Suhr-Jessen (Virum, Denmark), 16 from freshman Tyler Arbuckle (Bristol, Conn.), 14 from senior Danny Evans (Leeds, United Kingdom), 11 from sophomore Miles Tention (Palo Alto, Calif.), and 10 from junior Alonzo Jackson (Medford, Mass.)

Shur-Jessen also had 17 rebounds for the double-double.

Ahead by just one point shortly into the contest, the Hawks rattled off a 19-5 scoring run that was fueled by two triples from Evans. Saint Rose shrunk the Saint Anselm lead to nine points on two occasions near the start of the second half, but the final Hawks answer, a 14-6 scoring stretch near the midpoint of the half, locked down the win.

Saint Anselm conceded 46 paint points, but cashed in with 21 points off of Golden Knights miscues. The Hawks also converted 16 fast-break points and hit 21 of their 26 free throws. Saint Anselm held the statistical advantages in assists (24-to-11) and treys made (12-for-24).

Saint Anselm (11-8, 7-5 Northeast-10) hosts Southern Connecticut State this Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey

The hockey team will be travelling to South Burlington, Vt. this weekend, just at a different time.

Their Sunday matchup will now take place at 12:50 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. game on Saturday. The Sunday game was originally scheduled for Friday.