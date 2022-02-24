Hatchet-wielding intruder terrorized Litchfield couple; charged with attempted murder

LITCHFIELD, NH – A Jaffrey man is being held without bail on charges he broke into an Evergreen Circle home and, while wielding a hatchet, woke a sleeping couple and asked the husband, “How do you want to die?”

Ian Morris, 25, of 3 Skyline Drive, Jaffrey, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault.

He was to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District but he waived arraignment.

A bail hearing is to be held later.

According to court documents, the couple who are only identified by the initials “D.A.” and D.M.” do not know Morris.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, police received a call at 11:54 p.m. reporting a home invasion and ongoing assault at the Evergreen Circle address.

When police arrived, they found Morris on the floor in the bathroom and the homeowner, “D.A.,” bleeding from several cuts to the head and face. Morris had his arms around “D.A.” and was gripping his shirt, Officer Jarrod MacDonald wrote in court documents.

Morris was immediately arrested.

The couple told police they were in bed asleep when Morris entered their bedroom with a hatchet. Standing in the doorway he asked “D.A.” “How do you want to die?”

The couple initially thought it was some sort of prank and got out of bed and got dressed. Morris told “D.A.” to come downstairs with him.

Eventually, all three ended up downstairs where Morris told “D.A.” to come outside with him. “D.A.” refused and police said Morris began hitting him in the head with the blunt end of the hatchet. He continued to assault the man as the two moved down the hallway.

During the assault, Morris dropped the hatchet which “D.M.” picked up. She also managed to get the knife as the two men grappled.

They continued fighting into the bathroom where police ultimately found them.

If convicted of attempted murder, Morris faces a sentence of up to life in prison.