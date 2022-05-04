Hassan was third-most bipartisan senator ever in 2021 according to study

WASHINGTON – This week, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) was ranked as the most bipartisan U.S. Senator of 2021 in a study released by the nonpartisan Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

Senator Hassan’s score of 2.84 for 2021 is the highest score ever earned by a Democratic Senator in the history of the Lugar Center, following a trend of bipartisanship from recent years.

“In 2021, Senator Hassan not only had the highest Bipartisan Index score in the Senate, she posted the highest score by a Democratic Senator in the 29 years for which we have data,” said Dan Diller, Policy Director of the Lugar Center. “In doing so, she demonstrated an exceptional commitment to bipartisanship that sets the standard for other Senators. Despite the overall partisan atmosphere, sponsorship and co-sponsorship data shows that Sen. Hassan sought Republican legislative partners with steadfast consistency. Most remarkably, she secured a Republican co-sponsor for each of the 48 substantive bills that she introduced.”

“In this polarized moment, bipartisanship is what allows us as a country to move forward. When we listen, collaborate, and value the opinions of those who we may disagree with and work to include their perspectives, we can make a real impact and improve the lives of all Americans,” said Hassan. “We won’t be successful in the long term if we can’t remember that we have common experiences and ideas — and a love of country that has, historically, helped Americans overcome differences and make change. In the Senate, I follow the example that the people of New Hampshire set every day – putting differences aside to get results – and this ranking reflects my commitment to finding agreement across the aisle. I’m proud to earn this ranking and will keep working across the aisle to fight for Granite Staters and get results for our state.”

New Hampshire’s other U.S. Senator, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, was 16th with a score of 0.877. The least bipartisan U.S. Senator was Richard Shelby (R-AL), with a score of -1.97

A full description of the Lugar Center’s methodology of its Bipartisan Index can be found here.