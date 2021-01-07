Hassan urges investigation into Wednesday insurrection and immediate removal of Trump as President

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) reflected on Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol Building, referring to it as an insurrection and as one of the darkest days in U.S. History.

Hassan also felt that the term “coup” may be appropriate in regard to what the insurrectionists were trying to do, adding that the those involved in the storming of the Capitol had no concern over who they may harm.

She also stated that anyone who engaged in the event should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and more investigation was needed as to how the attack was allowed to occur as well as any complicity from those whose repeated advocacy for false conspiracy theories regarding last November’s election instigated the insurrection.

Hassan also joined two other members in New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation in advocating the immediate removal of President Donald Trump for his role in stoking the insurrection, stating that it has always been her perspective that he’s been unfit for office.

While Hassan also said that there is still much left to do in this country as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, she also hit a note of optimism, praising her colleagues for returning for the final confirmation of the Electoral College results affirming the victory of President-Election Joe Biden.

Ultimately, she said she hopes for a “reset to national norms,” referencing the spirit of kindness and unity she has seen within Americans she has met regardless of political affiliation.

“There is so much goodness in our country, and I get to witness it every day as a Senator from the great state of New Hampshire,” she said.