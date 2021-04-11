Hassan reaches out to FTC to help fight COVID-19 scammers

Sunday, April 11, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Maggie Hassan. File photo

WASHINGTON – Earlier this week, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan announced efforts to use funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to help combat scammers who are using the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud Americans.

As of Saturday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recorded 1,470 scam reports totaling approximately $967,000. These reported scams sharply increase in mid-March 2020, with spikes in early January 2021 and March 15, 2021.

“These scams take many forms, including offering expedited access to economic stimulus payments for a fee, impersonating public health officials or health insurers or providers, and selling phony products and treatments claimed to prevent or cure COVID-19,” Hassan wrote. “These illegal scams are a danger to the health and financial security of Americans.”

A letter from Hassan to Acting FTC Chairman Rebecca Kelly  can be read here

About Andrew Sylvia 2081 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.