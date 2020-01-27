Hassan nominates two Manchester students to U.S. service academies

WASHINGTON – Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) nominated New Hampshire students to attend the United States Service Academies, including two Manchester students.

Manchester residents Katelyn Pepin and Eric Favreau were among the 53 nominations made by Hassan statewide.

Pepin, 17, is a student at Manchester Central High School and hopes to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. Favreau, 18, is a student of the Holderness School.

“These young people exemplify the Granite State spirit of service to community and to country,” said Senator Hassan. “I am proud to nominate these impressive students and am deeply grateful for their selfless service. I wish them the very best and look forward to seeing all that they will do to help keep our country safe, secure, and free.”

For more information on the nomination process for interested applicants, click here.