Hassan launches veterans’ council at Sweeney Post stop

Monday, August 29, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections, National Politics, Politics 0
Monday, August 29, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections, National Politics, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

courtesy photo

Manchester, NH –  U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH)  joined New Hampshire veterans on Monday morning to launch Veterans for Maggie at American Legion Sweeney Post #2, delivering remarks about her commitment to fighting for service members, veterans, and military families in New Hampshire and across the country.

“In the Senate, I have worked to ensure that our country fulfills its promise to honor our veterans by partnering with both Republicans and Democrats to pass critical legislation that veterans have advocated for,” said Hassan. “Supporting those who serve is not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue; it is an obligation that should unite all Americans.”

Senator Hassan was joined by members of the Veterans for Maggie Leadership Council, which was launched this morning, and veteran supporters from across the state such as Lieutenant Colonel Val Scarborough, USMC (ret.)

“Senator Hassan has been a valuable partner in securing better health care, jobs, and benefits for our veterans,” said Scarborough. “She understands how important it is that we always have veterans’ backs, and I am proud to support her for re-election.”

Hassan also recently joined U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) in a round table event regarding the PACT Act, a piece of legislation designed to help increase access to the Veterans’ Administration and assist veterans suffering from illnesses stemming from their time of service.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts