Hassan launches veterans’ council at Sweeney Post stop

Manchester, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) joined New Hampshire veterans on Monday morning to launch Veterans for Maggie at American Legion Sweeney Post #2, delivering remarks about her commitment to fighting for service members, veterans, and military families in New Hampshire and across the country.

“In the Senate, I have worked to ensure that our country fulfills its promise to honor our veterans by partnering with both Republicans and Democrats to pass critical legislation that veterans have advocated for,” said Hassan. “Supporting those who serve is not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue; it is an obligation that should unite all Americans.”

Senator Hassan was joined by members of the Veterans for Maggie Leadership Council, which was launched this morning, and veteran supporters from across the state such as Lieutenant Colonel Val Scarborough, USMC (ret.)

“Senator Hassan has been a valuable partner in securing better health care, jobs, and benefits for our veterans,” said Scarborough. “She understands how important it is that we always have veterans’ backs, and I am proud to support her for re-election.”

Hassan also recently joined U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) in a round table event regarding the PACT Act, a piece of legislation designed to help increase access to the Veterans’ Administration and assist veterans suffering from illnesses stemming from their time of service.